GBS Inc. to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on August 31

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. GBS, a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022, shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Wednesday, August 31. Management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.
|Title:
|GBS Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Conference Call & Webcast
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 31, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Conference Call Details:
|Toll-Free: 877-407-3982
International: 201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13731215
|The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website and will be available via the following links:
|Webcast:
|Webcast Registration Link
https://investors.gbs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar
|The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company's website.
About GBS Inc.:
GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes. For more information, please visit GBS.inc.
Company Contact:
Alex Arzeno – Vice President of IR & Communications
GBS, Inc.
Investor.Relations@gbs.inc
Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy – Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com
