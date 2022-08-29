Security, Marketing Experts Connect Through Email Authentication Tools in Upcoming Webinar

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Connectors Cybersecurity Community is hosting "Win with BIMI: Email Security Moves that Score Brand Goals" – a webinar-style discussion on Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), which will be led by representatives from Red Sift and Entrust, and will feature an extensive panel of industry experts on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. CDT.



This CyberConnect Web Briefing invites both security leaders and marketing teams to join the conversation surrounding BIMI, a new component of Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) that allows organizations to add their logo to email messages from their authenticated domain. The discussion will be led by Chris Bailey, Vice President of Trust Services for Entrust, and Brian Westnedge, Senior Director of Global Channels for Red Sift.

This important discussion is a great opportunity to create synergy across teams, Westnedge said. This newly released authentication tool is still in the early adoption stage, and offers a great opportunity for organizations to promote their brands while implementing a vital email security strategy.

"With BIMI, email security can be a cross-functional initiative for both IT and Marketing. DMARC provides protection from exact-domain impersonation and better delivery of legitimate mail after being authenticated, and BIMI is the reward for implementing DMARC," Westnedge said. "BIMI with VMC provides logo display in email at Gmail (and soon Apple!) and the opportunity to be an early adopter to stand out in the inbox. It's a real win-win for both functions as well as the entire organization."

Esteemed panelists during this discussion include:

Brian Shea, Chief Information Officer for MedOne Hospital Physicians

Kevin Hopkinson, Manager of Email Operations for ZoomInfo

Marc Sirkin, Executive Vice President of Product and Technology, Third Door

Chris Thomas, Senior IT Architect, Veritas Software

This Web Briefing will be live from 10-11 a.m. CDT on Sept. 1, and will be available to view on-demand after the live session concludes. Those interested in attending "BIMI: Email Security Moves that Score Brand Goals" are welcome to register for free at dataconnectors.com . Questions may be directed to info@dataconnectors.com.

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has provided a nexus for cybersecurity solutions providers, senior executives, law enforcement, and industry leaders, allowing them to discuss the most pressing issues during educational conferences. The community comprises more than 650,000 security professionals in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and more than 3,000 vendor partners across our network.