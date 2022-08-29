Proactive news headlines including Skyfii Ltd, Galileo Mining, Elixir Energy and Synertec Corporation

Sydney, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Skyfii Ltd (SKFSFIIF executed a strategy to invest for growth and scale over the past 18 months via a combination of strategic acquisitions and allocation of capital to build its sales and service delivery capability globally. Click here
- Galileo Mining Ltd GAL is trading higher after intersecting massive sulphides during diamond drilling at the Callisto palladium discovery, part of its flagship Norseman project in WA. Click here
- Elixir Energy Ltd EXR has acquired a 100% interest in petroleum exploration permit ATP 2044 in Queensland, a move set to see the company take advantage of the current shortage in the global LNG market and particularly on the east coast of Australia. Click here
- Synertec Corporation Ltd SOP has seen revenue and income growth of 44% in the last 12 months, according to its newly released key achievements and preliminary results for the 2022 financial year. Click here
- Strickland Metals Ltd STK has fielded further high-grade shallow gold from drilling at its flagship wholly-owned Millrose Project on the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia, including the discovery of a new mineralisation zone that enhances the project's economic potential. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (CPHCOPHF has completed its acquisition of Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH), highlighting the company's maiden entry into the US CBD market. Click here
- Altech Chemicals Ltd ATC has expanded its research and development laboratories in Perth, paving the way for pouch cell battery production. Click here
- Core Lithium Ltd CXO has come to a mutual agreement with electric car giant Telsa Inc. to extend the termination date for its binding offtake term sheet to October 26, 2022. Click here
- Orion Minerals Ltd ORNORN has secured mining rights over the key Flats Mines Area at the core of Okiep Copper Project (OCP) in Northern Cape, South Africa. Click here
- Volt Resources Ltd VRC has kicked off a feasibility study update for its Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania to setting the stage to become a multi-national integrated supplier of battery anode and other products to lithium-ion battery and other technologies in the US and Europe. Click here
- CardieX Ltd CDX is out to raise $1 million under a new share purchase plan (SPP). Click here
- Matador Mining Ltd (MZZMZZMF has strengthened its board with the geological expertise and strong Newfoundland background of new non-executive director Kerry Sparkes, with the appointment to take effect on September 1, 2022. Click here
