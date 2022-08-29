Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc VRNA ("Verona Pharma" or the "Company"), announces that senior management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST.
A webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, www.veronapharma.com.
For further information please contact:
|Verona Pharma plc
|US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200
|Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications
|info@veronapharma.com
|Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)
|Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
|Kimberly Minarovich / Carrie McKim
|Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)
|Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
|Mary Clark / Rebecca Noonan / Zoe Bolt
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE ("Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy") for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in ENHANCE-2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations in the ENHANCE-2 trial. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler ("DPI") and pressurized metered-dose inhaler ("pMDI"). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com
