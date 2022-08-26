Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 8

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD today announced that it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium being held on September 8, 2022.
Chief Executive Officer and President Eileen P. Drake is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. EDT / 7:30 a.m. PDT.
To watch the presentation live, conference registration is available at Webinar Registration - Zoom.
A recording of the presentation and associated slide deck will be available after the presentation through the company's website at http://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company's excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company's websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.
Contact information:
Investors: Kelly Anderson, investor relations 310-252-8155
Media: Steve Warren, vice president, communications 703-650-0278
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.