Aziyo Biologics Appoints Michelle LeRoux Williams, Ph.D as Chief Scientific Officer

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. AZYO, a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company announced today that Michelle LeRoux Williams, Ph.D. has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer.



"Aziyo strives to have the best products in the markets in which we choose to compete, and Dr. Williams has the expertise and leadership to help us deliver just that," said Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer. "Michelle has been a thought leader in regenerative medicine for two decades. She has a track record of consistently developing commercially successful products, including Osteocel®, the world's first stem cell product with cumulative sales of over $1 billion. We believe her ability to develop great products, backed by strong science, and through efficient use of capital will create significant value for Aziyo."

Michelle LeRoux Williams, Ph.D., a fellow in the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, is an internationally recognized expert in biologics and regenerative medicine. Previously, Dr. Williams served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Osiris Therapeutics, where she spearheaded the development of novel cell therapy products including Prochymal®, Osteocel®, Grafix®, Cartiform® and Ovation®, which accounted for more than $400 million in annual sales. Dr. Williams oversaw the regulatory approval of the world's first approved stem cell drug, Prochymal® (remestemcel‐L) for the treatment of severe graft‐versus‐host disease and the first expanded access approval from FDA for a stem cell drug. She is a member of the Grants Working Group of the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). Dr. Williams earned a Bachelor's degree from Rice University, a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Duke University and completed her post-doctorate training at Columbia.

"I look forward to teaming up with some familiar faces to create some serious value at Aziyo," said Dr. Williams. "My background and personal interests align well with Aziyo's vision, and I am excited to get started."

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

