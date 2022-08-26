Proactive news headlines including Stelar Metals, Riversgold Ltd, Andromeda Metals and Hiremii Ltd

Sydney, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Stelar Metals Ltd SLB has completed its inaugural diamond hole (EVE002) to test a large gravity anomaly at the Evelyn Dam Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) Project in South Australia. Click here
- Riversgold Ltd RGL has signed a binding agreement granting it an option to acquire an 80% interest in the lithium rights over land immediately adjacent to the globally significant Mt Holland lithium mine in the Yilgarn Craton of WA. Click here
- Andromeda Metals Ltd ADN is pushing ahead with plans to commission the starter plant for the Great White Kaolin Project (GWKP) late next year, with first sales anticipated in the first half of 2024. Click here
- Hiremii Ltd HMI has delivered a "transformative" fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, supported by strong second-half revenue following the acquisition and integration of Inverse Group Pty Ltd. Click here
- Patrys Ltd PAB is delighted that the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute (ONJCRI) has been awarded a $100,000 Victorian Medical Research Acceleration Fund (VMRAF) grant to support research into incorporating PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX3 into new metastatic breast cancer treatments. Click here
- Chase Mining Corporation Ltd CML has welcomed the granting of the first three exploration licences for the Barkly North project in the Northern Territory. Click here
- AVZ Minerals Ltd AVZ has fielded visual spodumene intervals in the first eight diamond holes at its flagship Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Congo. Click here
- Aurumin Ltd AUN has described the outcome of resource drilling at the Shillington banded iron formation (BIF) within its 100% owned Central Sandstone Gold Project as a great result, saying it shows an extension to the high-grade mineralisation recently assayed at the Two Mile Hill deposit. Click here
- Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd SUV has wound up the plant upgrade optimisation review on its 100% owned Pittong operation, which kicked off shortly after the company's executive and board transition in March. Click here
- Emmerson Resources Ltd ERM has started drilling at its Golden Forty Gold Project in Tennant Creek. Click here
- Aeris Resources Ltd AIS has released guidance for the new financial year, and its first since it purchased Round Oak Minerals in July. Click here
- Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's Japanese subsidiary (Animoca Brands Japan) has raised a total of US$45 million from MUFG Bank and Animoca Brands, valuing the company at ~US$500 million (pre-money). Click here
