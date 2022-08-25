WSFS Financial Corporation's A- Senior Unsecured Debt Rating Affirmed by KBRA, After the Successful Combination with Bryn Mawr Trust

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has reaffirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of A- for WSFS Financial Corporation WSFS ("WSFS" or "the Company"). KBRA also reaffirmed WSFS' subordinated debt rating of BBB+ and a short-term debt rating of K2. WSFS Bank, the Company's primary subsidiary, received strong credit ratings as well, including A ratings for both senior unsecured debt and deposit, a subordinated debt rating of A-, and the short-term debt and deposit ratings of K1. KBRA's debt ratings for WSFS can be accessed here.
"For the seventh consecutive year, WSFS has received a strong debt rating. The rating reflects the strength of our diversified business model, our successful integration of Bryn Mawr Trust, our track record of profitable organic and non-organic growth, and the continued execution of our regional banking and national franchise strategies," said WSFS' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dominic C. Canuso.
KBRA also noted the ratings are supported by WSFS' significant and stable fee base derived from diversified business operations, particularly its premier wealth management franchise, which KBRA views as a key differentiator and primary driver of the Company's high ratings profile. Also key to the ratings is WSFS' favorable core funding profile and strong market position, with the largest deposit market share in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington MSA among locally headquartered institutions, further enhanced by the acquisition of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. KBRA also acknowledged WSFS' successful M&A track record and have a favorable view of the development of the franchise in Philadelphia and adjacent markets considering recent M&A activity.
About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $60.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 121 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (62), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.
Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.