DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Discover Financial

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Discover Financial Services ("Discover Financial" or the "Company") DFS following the Company's disclosure of an internal investigation into its student loan servicing practices.
If you are an investor of Discover Financial and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003 or our toll free number 1-800-290-1952.
On July 20, 2022, after the market closed, Discover Financial issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. In the press release, Discover Financial disclosed that "[t]he company is suspending until further notice its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by a board-appointed independent special committee."
Following this news, the price of Discover Financial shares fell $9.80 per share, or 8.9%, to close at $100 per share on July 21, 2022.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.
If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:
Pamela A. Mayer
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com
Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com
