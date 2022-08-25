Gulf Coast Sand Acquires Shale Support Assets

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Coast Sand (GCS), the largest privately-owned and independent producer and supplier for specialized sands, blended sands, abrasives, and gravel, today announces it's acquisition of the assets originating from Shale Support, LLC. With this move, GCS establishes itself as the largest independent, privately-owned aggregate company along the Gulf Coast and boasts more than 900 mineable acres of aggregate reserves.
Additionally, the acquisition provides GCS two fluid bed driers, 10 mineral separators, and 24,000 thousand tons of silo storage, all paired with truck and unit rail train load out capabilities. These assets will also allow the company to have the ability to provide local markets of Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida with traditional construction aggregates as well as sand for specialized uses nationally within the oil and gas industry. GCS will also custom blend and size industrial sands for distribution across the U.S. through its privately-owned fleet of trucks and rail cars.
GCS will complete its follow-on investments by the end of 2022, including plans to update wet plant operations by streamlining equipment and transitioning to a more technical approach that will allow the company to better meets its customers' needs.
"By properly sizing our dredge and our screening equipment to process all of the reserves, we will become much more efficient, while at the same time increasing our output and yield," said Ryan Morales, president, GCS.
"Gulf Coast Sand's newly acquired assets were previously used to service the energy industry almost exclusively. Now, we are committed to a more balanced approach. We will be leveraging all of our reserves and state-of-the-art processing equipment to better serve both the energy industry as well as the industrial sand market. As a result, Gulf Coast Sand will be stronger and more diversified," said Jeff Bartlam, CEO, GCS.
###
About Gulf Coast Sand
Gulf Coast Sand is the leading privately-owned and independent supplier and provider of specialized sands, blended sands, abrasives, and gravel by rail, truck, and barge along the Gulf Coast. The company produces and supplies sand and gravel products commonly used in the energy, construction, and manufacturing industries as well as custom blended and sized abrasives and silica. It's mining and drying operations are in southern Mississippi with its corporate headquarters in Picayune, Mississippi. For more information, visit gulfcoastsand.com.
Paige Donnell Paige PR paige@paigepr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.