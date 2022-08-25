Twitter Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Twitter

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") TWTR based on recent allegations of a whistleblower as reported by CNN and The Washington Post.
On August 23, 2022, CNN published an article entitled "Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies." According to the CNN article, the whistleblower alleges that "Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post." The CNN article also states that the disclosure was "sent last month to a number of US government agencies and congressional committees, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice." The whistleblower reportedly is "Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, who was previously the company's head of security, reporting directly to the CEO."
The August 23, 2022 CNN article also states that "[w]hat Zatko says he found was a company with extraordinarily poor security practices, including giving thousands of the company's employees -- amounting to roughly half the company's workforce -- access to some of the platform's critical controls" and that Zatko alleges "the company's senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service."
Following this news, the price of Twitter shares fell $3.15 per share, or 7.3%, to close at $39.86 per share on August 23, 2022.
