The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming Consumer/Media/Entertainment One-on-One Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce our 9th Annual Consumer/Media/Entertainment One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday and Thursday, September 7th and 8th, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club. The conference offers our clients one-on-one and small group meetings with the managements of 50 companies in our research coverage universe.



"We are really pleased to have grown this conference over the preceding eight years to where we will now host 50 dynamic companies from relevant verticals in our research universe that our clients can meet with over a two-day period", said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding "it's also great to have everyone back in person at the NY Athletic Club after two years of seemingly endless virtual meetings. Our clients and attending companies alike seem to really welcome getting back to some semblance of the old normal."

The Benchmark Company will be hosting:

Consumer/Media/Entertainment One-on-One Investor Conference

Wednesday/Thursday, September 7th and 8th, 2022

8am – 3:15pm

Participating Companies include:

Wednesday, Sept. 7 th : AdTheorent Holding Company, AutoNation, Inc., Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., Chuy's Holdings, Inc., Citi Trends, Inc., CSG Systems Int'l, Inc., Denny's Corp., Getty Images, Inc., Group 1 Automotive, Inc., Hibbett, Inc., Lancaster Colony Corp., Liberty Latin America, Noodles & Co, Penske, Automotive Group, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., PropertyGuru Group Ltd., Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., Sonic Automotive, Inc., Stagwell Inc., System 1 Inc., Westrock Coffee, WildBrain Ltd.

Thursday, Sept. 8 th : Cinemark Holdings, Inc., Criteo SA, DraftKings Inc., E.W. Scripps Company, Electronic Arts Inc., Frontier Communications, Genius Sports, Ltd., Gray Television, Inc., IAC/InterActiveCorp, IMAX Corporation, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Magnite Inc., Marcus Corporation, Motorsport Games Inc., Nat'l Assoc. of Theatre Owners, National CineMedia, Inc., Playstudios Inc., Roku, Inc., Rush Street Interactive, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Super Group Limited, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Vivid Seats Inc., World Wresting Entertainment, Inc., Zillow Group, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Clients may choose up to nine(9) meetings throughout the day.

To register, please contact: Michael Fiorini – Director, Institutional Equity Sales at mfiorini@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information about Benchmark, please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street – 17th Floor | New York, NY 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC