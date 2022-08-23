Judge Learning Receives Seven Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group is pleased to announce that Brandon Hall Group has again recognized its learning division, Judge Learning, for its exceptional learning development programs. Judge was awarded three Gold and four Silver Brandon Hall Group Awards in 2022.



Over the past decade, Judge has been recognized as a Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award recipient over a dozen times. Past awards recognized Judge's learning development programs on diversity recruiting, competency and skill development, organizational change management, certification training, mobile learning, and leadership development. Judge delivers its award-winning learning programs to various industries, including pharmaceutical, retail, automotive, non-profit, supply chain and logistics, and professional services.

This year, the Brandon Hall Group recognized Judge Learning Solutions for the following innovative programs:

Silver Award for Excellence in Learning for Best Advance in Compliance Training – Judge Learning designed, developed, and translated company-wide training for quality and regulatory compliance at Kimberly-Clark to strengthen quality, regulatory compliance, and produce safety behaviors across the company. The program consisted of over 20 courses translated into different languages and delivered to approximately 39,000 employees.





Silver Award for Excellence in Learning for Best Unique or Innovative Learning & Development Program – Judge Learning created a blended mindfulness program to help reduce stress and anxiety, increase productivity, empathy, and optimism, as well as build self-confidence during a period of rising stress and change during the pandemic and lockdown.





Gold Award for Excellence in Learning for Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Management Strategy – Judge Learning designed a recruiting and talent development strategy for a talent solutions business to hire and train 240+ recruiter associates over a 13-week journey. Through this program, Judge created a career path for recruiters, reduced ramp-up time, increased productivity, and significantly improved talent retention.





Silver Award for Excellence in Learning for Best Use of a Blended Learning Program – Judge Learning worked with The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop the "Plasma Process Knowledge Training Program" designed to explain the complex science behind making human plasma-derived therapies to 300+ entry-level manufacturing associates and 600+ plant employees.





Silver Award for Excellence in Learning for Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders – Judge Learning worked with Bridgestone to re-design an existing five-day Instructor-led Training (ILT) program into a virtual 12-session Instructor-led Training (vILT).





Gold award for Excellence in Learning for Best Use of a Blended Learning Program – Judge Learning developed a blended learning program that consisted of motion graphic videos, eLearning modules, instructor-led training, surveys, action plans, and follow-up activities. The program was used to support the training and implementation of Zaxby's Servant Leadership initiative.





Gold Award for Excellence in Talent Management for Best Advance in Corporate Culture Transformation – Judge Learning partnered with Zaxby's to develop a program to support the learning and implementation of a new servant leadership culture model within the organization. The program reached 1,400 team members at both the corporate and franchise level.



"I'm very proud of the work our learning team does to help our clients transform their companies and invest in their employees," said The Judge Group's CEO Marty Judge, III. "In addition to all the exceptional work Judge Learning is doing for our clients, they are also creating award-winning innovative programs to address the unique challenges facing our own organization."

"It is an honor to once again be awarded the coveted Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence," said Pete Pedone, President, Judge Learning. "We've built a team of the best and brightest minds in learning and development. It's great that our client partnerships help our team design and implement best-in-class programs worthy of recognition."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is a global leading professional services firm specializing in consulting, technology, learning, and talent solutions. The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. For more information about The Judge Group, visit https://www.judge.com.

Judge Learning, a division of The Judge Group, is a leading provider of corporate learning and performance support solutions, including Instructor-Led Training, custom learning development, organizational change management, enterprise-wide training, and learning professional staffing. (www.judge.com/services/learning-solutions)

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. (www.brandonhall.com)

