Comvoy.com Taps Crestline as Exclusive Transportation Partner

Chico, CA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading authority on commercial vehicles, Work Truck Solutions®, today announced Crestline as their exclusive transportation partner for Comvoy.com.
"This industry is far from static," said Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Work Truck Solutions, the company behind Comvoy.com. "We're very keen on the changing needs of commercial vehicle shoppers, and we work hard to develop new products, strategies and partnerships to meet those needs. Partnering with Crestline is another example of how we're continuously looking to improve the B2B shopping process."
With work trucks and vans still in short supply, business owners shopping on the Comvoy.com site must often look at vehicles outside their locale, and when they do they need a reliable, experienced transport company. With Comvoy's Crestline collaboration, site users can quickly assess the cost of transporting a non-local vehicle to their own facility. This new feature highlights Comvoy.com's dedication to improving the user experience.
"Serving the commercial and fleet vehicle markets continues to be a top priority for Crestline since our inception in 2009," said Alan B. Levy, President and Founder of Crestline Auto Transport. He added, "This unique partnership with Comvoy.com enables us to effectively serve work truck buyers and sellers in a more visible and highly efficient capacity."
About Work Truck Solutions
Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Vehicle Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy.com, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to many inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience. EZOrder™ minimizes customer frustration surrounding inventory shortages and gets their vehicle order to the head of the line. Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com.
About Crestline Auto Transport
Crestline is a premier nationwide shipping and logistics company that specializes in the transportation arrangement of finished vehicles. We provide auto transport services nationwide to auto dealers, financing companies, remarketers, and individuals who need to transport their vehicles for any reason to any location. With over forty years of combined transportation experience, you can rely on the Crestline Auto Transport team for your vehicle shipping needs. For more information call us at 800-994-1208 or email us at info@crestlinelogistics.com.
Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com Alan Levy Crestline Auto Transport 214-382-5000 alevy@crestlinelogistics.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.