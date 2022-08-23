Rookout Raises $16 Million Series B to Scale Developer-First Observability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the developer-first observability platform, announced today a $16Million Series B funding round. The round was led by Fort Ross Ventures, with participation from existing investors TLV Partners, Emerge, and Cisco Investments; as well as new investors LIAN Group, Mighty Capital, and Binder & Partners.



Rookout provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand, in the click of a button. This capability empowers engineers to solve customer issues 5X faster, improve development velocity, and reduce MTTR (Mean Time To Repair). For engineering managers, that means driving more business value from engineering dollars, and saving a tremendous amount of time, effort, and money on debugging.

"Rookout's mission is to get to the heart of what developers actually care about," said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. "Every engineering organization today is seeking to optimize velocity. Our solution offers code-level data extraction from any type of cloud-native environment. This funding round will further accelerate our product development towards our vision of developer-first observability."

Unlike traditional monitoring tools and APMs, which tend to focus on metrics that DevOps engineers and SREs care about on the infrastructure level, Rookout is built from the ground up for developers, who care more about the actual code and business logic of their applications. Dynamic instrumentation is made possible via bytecode manipulation, typically seen in cybersecurity but uncommon amongst developer tooling. This enables developers to find the data they need instantly and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. The unique implementation offered by Rookout means this data can be fetched even when dealing with third party code and dependencies.

The company's revenue has grown more than 20X since its last funding round, with dozens of Fortune 500 companies adopting the platform. Enterprise customers include Amdocs, Cisco, Dynatrace, Jobvite, Santander Bank, UPS and many more. Rookout has been recognized as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Monitoring and Observability by Gartner.

"We've been impressed with Rookout's execution of its groundbreaking solution, alongside the rapid trajectory of its growing customer base and significant expansion momentum within the enterprise," said Sharin Fisher Dibrov, partner at Fort Ross Ventures. "We are coming to a third wave of observability tools which shifts everything further left, and we're excited to support Rookout's journey and backing Shahar, Liran, and the team as the category-defining leader in developer-first observability." Sharin will be joining Rookout's board with this round.

About Rookout

Rookout is a developer-first observability platform that provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. This empowers engineers to find the data they need instantly and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. With Rookout, software teams save hours of work and reduce debugging and logging time by 80% — with zero friction, overhead, or risk.

