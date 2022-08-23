NJIT Taps Workforce Training Pioneer to Close Salesforce Talent Gap

Newark, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) today announced a new initiative designed to support students, alumni, and professionals looking to advance their careers in the tech industry. In partnership with SkillStorm, the tech talent accelerator whose popular platform is used by a growing number of universities across the country, NJIT will provide access to training courses that will lead to an industry-recognized certification in Salesforce.

"Education and training play a critical role in helping industry and government organizations across the state prepare for an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven economy," said Dr. Deirdre Letson-Christofalo, vice president of professional and corporate education at the New Jersey Innovation Institute, which was founded by NJIT in 2014 to deliver transformative products and services in healthcare, entrepreneurship, defense, and professional education. "Our partnership with SkillStorm is designed to ensure that NJIT continues to provide the career-centric technology skills today's workers need."

Employer demand for Salesforce skills is continuing to accelerate: Salesforce anticipates that demand for its platform will lead to the creation of five million new jobs by 2026. Designed to help employers proactively find the requisite talent, NJIT's collaboration with SkillStorm will enable students to earn the SkillStorm Salesforce Administrator Certification. Students acquire this in-demand credential through an online, asynchronous and instructor-led training course.

"NJIT has a long track record of partnering with industry and government to provide innovative research and insights that strengthen the state's technology workforce," said Joe Mitchell, COO of SkillStorm. "As businesses prepare for a massive increase in demand for Salesforce skills, NJIT is setting an example for the way that higher education institutions can support employers by building talent for today's most in-demand technology fields — and creating more resilient state economies in the process."

NJIT's current enrollment is over 11,900, and welcomed its most diverse entering class in school history in 2021. NJIT is home to 130 research institutes, centers, and specialized labs, including VentureLink, New Jersey's largest high-growth startup incubator.

For more information, visit njit-catalog.skillstorm.com.

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is building the elite tech force for organizations in need of highly skilled, specialized tech talent. By hiring, upskilling and deploying professionals to work on advanced technologies and platforms such as Pega, Salesforce, AWS and ServiceNow, SkillStorm equips companies with a ready-made domestic tech workforce. An innovation and opportunity accelerator, SkillStorm provides U.S. businesses and government agencies with fully formed and trained teams with all the required experience, skill sets, certifications, and clearances, either directly to its client sites or working from its own delivery centers. Visit www.SkillStorm.com to learn more.

About NJIT

One of only 35 polytechnic universities in the United States, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is an R1 (most elite) Carnegie Classification research university that offers more than 125 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and prepares students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT is a catalyst for applied research and innovation that improves lives and fosters economic growth. Ranked #14 in the nation in Money's Best Colleges list and #1 in the U.S. by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students, NJIT also stands among the top 100 colleges and universities nationally for the mid-career earnings of its graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT is ranked No. 33 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the top 50 public national universities by U.S. News & World Report.

Deric Raymond New Jersey Institute of Technology