Texas Southmost College and Space Channel to Announce Partnership to Recruit and Train Student Interns

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHO: Dr. Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, President, Texas Southmost College and Chad Mallam, CEO, Space Channel.
WHAT: To announce the partnership between Texas Southmost College and Space Channel to recruit and train TSC student interns. These students will serve as writers, on-air talent, behind-the-camera operators and video editors for a semester-long, unique opportunity to learn media skills and be a part of Brownsville's exciting venture into the aerospace universe.
WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Texas Southmost College Performing Arts Center Lobby
WHY: To provide an opportunity to select Texas Southmost College students with an interest in writing, videography and reporting in the media industry. And also provide Space Channel with eyes and ears on the ground as Brownsville continues to grow into a hub for SpaceX and other members of the aerospace industry.
About Space Channel
Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. Connecting the stories that will inform the future of community, entertainment, policy, and commerce in low Earth Orbit and beyond, Space Channel is available in millions of households worldwide and explores every aspect of the genre with news, movies, exclusive events, and live coverage.
Space Channel's 24/7 live programming is available via connected TVs and OTT services including VIZIO, Plex, Comcast's Xfinity and Flex, Samsung, Philips, LG, TCL, ROKU (search: Space Channel Live), Local Now, RADTV and ZEASN; the VOD Space Channel app (accessible in all major app stores: iOS, Android and Amazon); and online at spacechannel.com.
About Texas Southmost College
Originally established in 1926, Texas Southmost College currently offers the first two years toward a bachelor's degree, along with career and technical education leading to certificates and associate degrees, college preparatory studies to prepare students for college-level work, workforce training, and continuing education. TSC offers 50 programs of study leading to an associate degree or certificate.
Media Contacts
Nate Mata
Texas Southmost College
Office (956) 295-3692
Mobile (956) 330-4887
nathaniel.mata@tsc.edu
Jim Tolve
Space Channel
pr@spacechannel.com
