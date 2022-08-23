Axxcelus Capital Advisory Announces Appointment of New Managing Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxcelus Capital Advisory ("Axxcelus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Billy Morin as Managing Director of the Company. Chief Morin joins the team at Axxcelus after a career in public office, having served as Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation (Enoch) from 2015 until June 2022. Chief Morin also served as Grand Chief of Alberta's Treaty 6 First Nations in 2020.
"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Axxcelus and have the opportunity to continue to champion Indigenous prosperity in my new role," said Chief Morin. "While serving as Chief of Enoch, some of my best work was helping and partnering with other First Nations to pursue large scale equity projects that one Nation or community wouldn't be able to handle on their own, and I look forward to continuing this work with Axxcelus to provide equity capital for Indigenous communities and groups across the country in major projects."
Chief Morin has established strong relationships with industry players, Federal and Provincial governments and countless First Nations and Metis communities in Canada. Continuing to foster these relationships is essential in advancing Indigenous ownership in major projects.
"We are fortunate to have Chief Billy joining our team and the opportunity to learn from him daily. We value his voice and unique perspective around our table, strengthening our decisions and strategy," said Paul Poscente, CEO of Axxcelus. "Our team is now well positioned to pursue Canada's first fund dedicated to Indigenous ownership in major projects."
About Axxcelus Capital Advisory:
Axxcelus structures and finances Indigenous ownership in major Canadian projects. Current Indigenous Community client projects include: Renewable and Non-Renewable Power Generation, Energy Storage, Energy Infrastructure, and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage.
For more information about Axxcelus, please visit https://www.axxcelus.ca/
Media inquiries:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com
403-585-4570
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08705bab-cb0b-4c12-a0ea-d6bc2f98cc8d
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.