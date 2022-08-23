HOPE FOR NEW HOOPS IN TORONTO PARK TO BE MADE REAL BY TORONTO RAPTORS AND DAIRY FARMERS OF ONTARIO

Toronto, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 25, Dairy Farmers of Ontario and the Toronto Raptors, with the support of the City of Toronto, will unveil a completely revitalized basketball court at Woolner Park in West Toronto, where youth and community members can once again gather and play together.
Through consultations with youth in the community, it was discovered that there was a need to celebrate and elevate the space. Collaborating with renowned Toronto artist, Ben Johnston, the refreshed design highlights the languages most spoken in the neighbourhood and centers around a message, "Choose to Shine Together," aimed at uniting and inspiring the Syme-Woolner community.
The new court comes to life through the Raptors' long-term partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario's MilkUP brand, which aims to motivate Ontario youth using authentic experiences that inspire them to realize their untapped potential. DFO and the Raptors continue to push boundaries with a focus on removing barriers to play faced by equity-seeking communities.
WHAT: NEW COMMUNITY BASKETBALL COURT UNVEILING by MilkUP and MLSE
Featuring performances by Nathan Baya, a Toronto artist, spoken word poet and dancer, and C-Flava, an all-female Afro-Carribbean dance trio.
WHO: Julieta Mandelbaum, MilkUP Marketing Manager, DFO
Tanya Mruck, VP, Community Engagement & Social Impact, MLSE Foundation
Youth and members from the Syme-Woolner community
WHEN: Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Woolner Park, 735 Jane Street, Toronto
Official unveiling to be followed by a community celebration with MilkUP pop-up featuring interactive games, youth basketball clinic and giveaways. Interested media are asked to register by contacting Argyle PR.
Jessica Lawson Argyle PR for Dairy Farmers of Ontario 9023172916 jlawson@argylepr.com
