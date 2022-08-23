New ACU-RITE Metrology DRO Introduced by HEIDENHAIN

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new metrology-focused digital readout by ACU-RITE will be introduced in the HEIDENHAIN booth next month at the IMTS show in Chicago (September 12-17). The new ACU-RITE-brand DRO203Q known as "the Q" utilizes the power of the established ACU-RITE DRO203 hardware to integrate geometric metrology functions from the past iconic QUADRA-CHEK series.
Users of optical comparators and measuring microscopes and more will find this of particular interest as it meets the need for basic 2D metrology functions. The Q functions as an entry-level readout, providing the user with geometric feature construction, basic part view detail and data output via USB-C connection. This enables users to quickly gather the needed points, construct desired features, and export them easily over a modern interface.
The ACU-RITE DRO203Q is plug-and-play, walking the user through initial set up parameters and display options on first power-up.
About HEIDENHAIN
DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA. More: www.heidenhain.us/about-us
ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and controls. ACU-RITE DROs and controls are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com
#
Product contact:
Stuart Graham, Business Development Specialist
sgraham@heidenhain.com or 847-519-3296
Attachment
KATHLEEN C HERRMANN K-Pro PR, Inc. 224-520-0665 kherrmann@kpropr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.