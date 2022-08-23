ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Flash News: OKX Launches new Earn product with Smart Gain and Platform Rewards for Savings

by Globe Newswire
August 23, 2022 9:42 AM | 5 min read

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued business updates for the week of August 23, 2022:

OKX Earn launches Smart Gain

OKX now offers fixed-term investment solutions with auto profit-taking features with Smart Gain. Users can invest BTC or ETH to get stable returns of between 3% and 20% APY.

If the spot price of the invested crypto reaches the "profit-taking" price on the maturity date, Smart Gain will secure the profits by converting the principal and interest into USDT automatically.

OKX launches Platform Rewards

Platform Rewards on Earn Savings now provide users with the ability to circumvent high supply (compared to the demand for lending) with a bonus APY reward regardless of whether their assets are lent or not.

Any amount above the Bonus Limit will be subject to the normal matching mechanics found within the Earn Savings product, according to which users can accrue interest whenever their assets are lent out.

Gain up to 52% APY with BTC, ETH, and LAT Staking

OKX will launch BTC, ETH and LAT staking at 03:00 am UTC on Aug 24th, 2022. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

BTC, ETH, and LAT Staking rewards at a glance:

StakeEarnProductTermTotal Subscription LimitIndividual LimitAPY
BTCLATStaking15 Days420 BTC0.2 BTC10%
ETHLATStaking15 Days4,400 ETH2 ETH12%
LATLATStaking15 Days90,000,000 LAT75,000 LAT52%

Find out more on the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading crypto trading app, and a Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for investors and professional traders globally.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress ReleasesGeneral

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.