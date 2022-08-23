Greene Concepts Announces Agreement with Lunchbox Distribution, LLC to Distribute its Happy Mellow CBD Immune Support Beverage to Over 1,500 U.S. Retail Locations

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. INKW is delighted to inform everyone that it has signed a distribution agreement with Lunchbox Distribution, LLC to distribute Happy Mellow , the first immune support CBD enhanced beverage of its kind, to over 1,500 retail locations across the U.S. The Company recently launched its Happy Mellow CBD immune support beverage as noted in its August 11, 2022 news release .

Co-founded in 2018 by Adam Levit and Jordan Shidlofsky, Lunchbox Distribution's current line of over 1,500 retail locations includes CBD shops along with small, medium, and large retail stores. Lunchbox Distribution specializes in the distribution of hemp-based products throughout the U.S.

Adam Levit, Lunchbox Distribution's Co-CEO and Chief Operations Officer, highlights, "Greene Concepts offers a tremendous opportunity for Lunchbox Distribution as we continue to solidify our standing in the CBD market and offer additional wellness products to consumers. We have an ambitious growth agenda and adding Happy Mellow to our product portfolio gives an immediate advantage for the retailer, Lunchbox, Greene Concepts, and ultimately the consumer."

Jordan Shidlofsky, Lunchbox Distribution's Co-CEO and Sales and Marketing Director, notes, "Our Lunchbox full-time sales staff will utilize Greene Concepts' Happy Mellow sales documents and other material to garner interest from retailers we already have strong relationships with and that presently carry our other products. We will prominently display Happy Mellow on our Lunchbox Distribution webpage for consumer purchase along with our wholesale ordering page , so stores can place their orders with us and have Happy Mellow shipped directly to their retail location."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Greene Concepts is proud to announce its partnership with Lunchbox Distribution which helps us to quickly expand our footprint nationally. Lunchbox offers an extensive presence and dominance in the CBD market. We are excited about them adding Happy Mellow , the premier CBD immune support beverage in the industry, to their already strong lineup so we can reach more retail shelves and better support the rising demand for CBD wellness products . This partnership offers strong support to our business as we look to aggressively expand Happy Mellow along with our shared commitment to service, transparency, accountability, and professionalism."

About Lunchbox Distribution, LLC.

Co-founded by Adam Levit and Jordan Shidlofsky, Lunchbox Distribution LLC, headquartered in Miami, FL, is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor/broker of premium hemp-based products sold throughout the U.S. Its Lunchbox Distribution webpage features quality hemp-based products along with background information. Lunchbox Distribution continues to gain market share in the full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, vegan, all natural and organics hemp-based retail space.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

