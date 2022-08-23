New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Adjuvants Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036740/?utm_source=GNW

However, the introduction of several vaccines for COVID-19 has impacted the market's growth positively in the post-pandemic phase. For instance, in July 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 18 years of age and older. Likewise, in July 2022, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DOD), announced that it had secured 3.2 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine. The protein-based, adjuvanted vaccine will be made available for free to states, jurisdictions, federal pharmacy partners, and federally qualified health centers if it receives the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Therefore, such instances are likely to augment the market's growth in the near future.



Moreover, factors that promote the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market include unmet demand for specific vaccines, increasing government vaccination recommendations, technological advances, and increased use of combined and synthetic vaccines.



Globally, various government agencies are promoting and raising awareness about vaccinations against various diseases, such as anthrax, BCG, hepatitis, HPV, influenza, varicella, smallpox, and other conditions. In March 2021, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) invested nearly USD 10 billion to increase access to vaccines and better help communities of color, rural, low-income, and other marginalized communities in response to COVID-19. Such government initiatives on immunization in the country increase the use of vaccines, in turn positively impacting the vaccine adjuvants market's growth. Similarly, as per the article titled "Adjuvant Developed with NIH Funding Enhances Efficacy of India's COVID-19 Vaccine"published in June 2021 by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which has been administered to about 25 million individuals in India and other countries to date, was made effective with the use of an adjuvant developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health. Alhydroxiquim-II, the adjuvant utilized in COVAXIN was developed and evaluated in the lab by the Lawrence, Kansas-based biotech company ViroVax LLC with funding provided by the NIAID Adjuvant Development Program.



Thus, these aforementioned factors are anticipated to boost the market's growth over the forecast period. However, side effects and high toxicity of adjuvants, and the high R&D cost of developing a new adjuvant are expected to hinder the market's growth.



Key Market Trends



Mineral Salt-based Adjuvants Segment Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



By product type, the mineral salt-based adjuvants segment is expected to project significant growth over the forecast period. Alum vaccine supplements are the most widely used adjuvants in human vaccines. Aluminum salts include aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum hydroxyphosphate. Aluminum-based salts are also used for research purposes to increase the effectiveness of vaccines.



Besides alum, calcium salts, iron, and zirconium are also frequently used as alternatives to alum salt. Calcium phosphate is regularly used in vaccines for diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP), polio, yellow fever, and BCG. It advertises soluble antigens and secretly expresses them in the immune system. As per an article titled "An Overview of Vaccine Adjuvants: Current Evidence and Future Perspectives"published in May 2021, aluminum salts are used as an adjuvant in most vaccinations that are currently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in humans. These adjuvants are the ones that have been included in vaccine formulations the longest, and adding more adjuvants appears to be the only way to increase the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Due to these characteristics, it is crucial to intensify the investigation of novel molecules and substances that have adjuvant qualities, as well as to boost the quantity of in vitro and in vivo investigations.



Therefore, ongoing research activities and the many benefits of mineral salt-based adjuvants in the vaccine, especially in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, are expected to further boost the segment's growth over the forecast period.



North America Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period



North America is expected to observe significant growth in the market studied during the forecast period. The main factors driving the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market in the North American region are the presence of key market players, the availability of advanced technology, and the growing investment in R&D of vaccines. The market growth is boosted by several immunization programs, government and non-government initiatives, and an increase in demand for combined vaccines. For example, according to data published by the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases on June 9, 2022, retail pharmacies in the United States have administered and reported more than 254.3 million doses across programs, including 8 million doses administered onsite to long-term care facilities in the early days of the vaccination program.



Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adjuvants such as aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) + aluminum salts, oil-based emulsions made from squalene, MPL, and -QS-21 (a natural compound from the Chilean soap tree incorporated in liposomal formulation), and cytosine phosphoguanine (CpG) are currently used in vaccines such as DtaP (Daptacel, Infanrix), Hep A (Havrix, Vaqta), Hep B (Engerix-B, Recombivax), HPV (Gardasil 9), Pneumococcal (Prevnar 13), Cervarix, Fluad, Shingrix, and Heplisav-B in the United States.



Therefore, owing to aforementioned factors the market of vaccine adjuvants is expected to augment over the analysis period.



Competitive Landscape



The vaccine adjuvants market is moderately consolidated and consists of many major players. Companies such as Adjuvatis, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Croda International PLC, Merck KGaA, and Novavax Inc. are the key players. The major companies have conducted product launches, approvals, acquisitions, and collaborations for the development of novel vaccine adjuvants, thereby building a competitive landscape in the market. For instance, in April 2020, GlaxoSmithKline PLC collaborated with Sanofi to develop an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19. Also, in the coming years, few other players are expected to enter the market owing to the high scope of expansion in the product portfolio globally.



Additional Benefits:



