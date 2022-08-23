Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Awaits a Promising Outlook, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remarkable growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales over the recent past has also been favouring demand for EV fluids. Fairfield Market Research in its latest upcoming study would assess the growth outlook of electric vehicle fluids market through the forecast year 2027. A panoramic snapshot of global electric vehicle fluids market would offer valued insights pertaining to the existing nature of the market competition in addition to the expected market size, and projected shares of the key incumbent players steering the electric vehicle fluids market landscape.
For More Industry Insight, Request for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-fluids-market/request-sample
Expanding Global EV Parc Boosts Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Growth
While the auto world has been experiencing a paradigm shift from ICE vehicles to EVs, the fluids like engine and gear oils, and transmission fluids remain among the most overlooked elements of this shift. In battery electric vehicles (BEVs), EV fluids such as driveline fluids, and coolants will replace these conventional fluids. With rocketing demand surge in BEVs, EV fluids are thus also likely to rise high in the next few years. Global electric vehicle parc including hybrid and plug-in hybrid EVs (HEVs, PHEVs), and BEVs was around 30 million in 2020, which will most likely see more than twelve-fold expansion through 2035. As this points to a significant rise in EV fluid consumption in the near future, thereby warranting notable growth of global electric vehicle fluids market.
Opportunities Abound in Electric Fluids Market with Increasing Stringency of Supportive Regulation
Several government initiatives in favour of adopting e-mobility solutions continue to present multiple revenue generation opportunities for both EV makers, as well as EV fluids market participants. Increasing stringency of the various carbon emission standards, and mandates worldwide are expected to play a vital role in the build-up of electric vehicle fluids market. Moreover, a continuous stream of opportunities is likely to appear on the horizon in the light of a rapidly growing boom around HEVs, says the initial findings of the report. On the other hand, the exorbitant initial costs associated with electric vehicles are projected as a significant impediment facing electric fluids market in long term. More support coming in from governments worldwide will further stir the demand and production dynamics for EV manufacturers as it would aid in overall reduction in EV production costs.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-fluids-market/request-customization
Exploding EV Market in China to Elevate Electric Vehicle Fluids Market in Asia Pacific
Europe remains the epicentre for sales of EVs, as well as electric vehicle fluids. Asia Pacific that currently follows the European market however shows strong signs of reaching at the top through 2027 in terms of electric vehicle fluids. The initial report findings foresee this scenario based on China's continued primacy in electric vehicle industry. The government of China's massive investment of US$360 Bn in EV infrastructure by the end 2025 is being touted as the largest driving force behind the growth of China's EV and electric vehicle fluids markets. The Chinese markets associated with EVs will thus continue to surge ahead as they receive strong support from the various favourable government initiatives that promote adoption of EVs but through a balanced mix of financial incentivisation, and regulation.
Leading Players in Global Electric Vehicle Fluids Market
Besides Royal Dutch Shell plc., PTT, BP plc., FUCHS Petrolub AG, and ExxonMobil Corporation, the report would also cover a few more prominent players under the competition analysis section, including Total Energies SE, ENEOS Corporation, Valvoline Inc., Repsol S.A., and Petronas.
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.