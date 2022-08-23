HFMA and Knwbility collaborate on a new revenue cycle certification for healthcare professionals in the Gulf Region

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its expansion into international offerings, the fast-growing Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced today a new agreement with GCC-based Knwbility Healthcare Training Academy, to become a reseller of HFMA educational content in the Middle East.



Specifically, HFMA and Knwbility have collaborated to tailor HFMA's popular Certified Revenue Cycle Representative (CRCR) certification for audiences in the Gulf Region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The new certification is called Certified Revenue Cycle Representative (CRCR) – GCC.

Individuals who purchase access to the certification will receive a one-year HFMA international membership.

"We're very excited to be working in collaboration with Knwbility to offer this new certification in the Middle East marketplace," said HFMA Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Mary Mirabelli. "Knwbility's established relationships in the region will help HFMA provide education and our new international membership to professionals who have increasingly complex healthcare finance needs."

For Knwbility, the collaboration expands its repository of content for revenue cycle management stakeholders in countries with emerging revenue cycles.

"Knwbility is investing in the future by partnering with the best," said Managing Director of Knwbility Mr. Elie Daoud. "We want to offer access to localized course content designed as part of a full-fledged career development center that will enable our members' careers and bridge the gap between healthcare providers and qualified trained professionals."

HFMA began expanding its international presence in 2021 by joining the G20's Health and Development Partnership to focus on the organization's health-related agenda, including sustainable financing of health. In addition, HFMA joined the International Hospital Federation (IHF) in its mission to improve the overall management of health.

For more information about international membership, please visit hfma.org/membership/international.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 90,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Knwbility

Knwbility Healthcare Training Academy provides career training to both healthcare practitioners and providers, equipping them with the highly sought-after skills in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Medical Coding, Clinical Documentation, healthcare financial management and beyond.

Knwbility is the educational arm of Gulf Capital group; specializing in providing knowledge that equips skilled Health Information Management personnel, as well as RCM stakeholders, for the workplace and bridges the financial gap between payer and provider, reducing denials and improving revenues.

