Vivos Announces 4th Annual Breathing Wellness Conference in Cancún, Mexico, With Full Slate of World-Renowned Speakers

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS ("Vivos") is excited to announce the fourth annual Breathing Wellness Conference, which will take place Oct. 26-29, 2022, at the Hilton Hotel in Cancún, Mexico. The conference will be hosted by The Vivos Institute, the educational branch of Vivos Therapeutics.

Dentists, dental teams and medical doctors from around the world gather at this annual conference to learn from top experts in the industry and explore the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) on overall health and chronic conditions, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia and chronic fatigue. Participants also have the chance to explore the latest innovations in dental sleep medicine and how they can be implemented within their own practices to help their patients.

"Our annual Breathing Wellness Conference brings together leading clinicians and researchers from a wide range of healthcare disciplines and serves as a platform where we can learn about the causes and serious health consequences of OSA and the latest advances in the world of sleep medicine while continuing to spread the message about Vivos' breakthrough technology," said Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos.

In years past, attendees have gained practice benefits and treatment options that can be life-altering for OSA patients. "The Breathing Wellness Conference is, hands down, my favorite conference of the year! The lecturers are always phenomenal, and the camaraderie of dental professionals is unparalleled," said Dr. Michelle Rowe, a Vivos Integrated Provider and owner and general dentist of Willow Spring Family Dentistry in Centennial, Colorado. "I have met some of my closest friends and some of the most inspirational dentists at this conference. I highly recommend this conference for all doctors who are starting their journey into sleep dentistry."

"I invested to bring 12 team members across the country for the Vivos Breathing Wellness Conference last year," said Dr. James Massa, owner of Massa Dental Center in Naples, Florida, and a Vivos Integrated Provider. "It was one of the best investments of my 30-year dental career! Thanks to this conference, our team is knowledgeable, motivated and invested in life-changing therapy that improves our patients' and families' lives everyday."

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the following guest speakers:

Matthew Walker, PhD: "Why Sleep?"

Mimi Guarneri, MD: "Sleep-Disordered Breathing: A Reversible Cardiovascular Risk Factor."

James Hunter: "Servant Leadership: Creating a Culture of Excellence."

Michael Czubiak, DDS: "Sleep 101."

Seth Heckman, MD: "Evidence-Based Medicine: What We Have, What We Are Investigating, and How You Can Make a Difference."

Lindsay Williams, DDS: "Finishing Cases with Clear Aligner Orthodontics."

Ben Miraglia, DDS: "How Did We Get Here: Origins of Sleep Apnea."

Jon Caulfield, DDS: "The Paradigm Shift: Looking Beyond the Mouth."

Sanjive Jain, MD: "Interpreting Home Sleep Tests."

Kalli Hale, DDS: "Sleep Medicine in Dentistry."

Kevin Goles, DDS: "Use of the Laser in Sleep Dentistry."

Susie McCullough: "Implementing Sleep and Airway into the Dental Practice."

Robert Oexman, DC: "Insomnia: Learn to Sleep."

Brian Kraft, DDS: "Implementing a Winning Team Bonus Plan."

Anthony Penketh: "Successful Tips on How to Attract More Fee-for-Service New Patients."

Tim Weeks, DC: "What the Neck?"

For more information about the Breathing Wellness Conference, including registration, please visit thevivosinstitute.com/bwc22.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. It has proven effective in over 28,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,600 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

