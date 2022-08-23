Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Analyzes Trends in Digital News Consumption for the Formation of the Strategy and Development of the Application Thy News

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- For several years now, the board of Trend Innovations Holding Inc. TREN forms an annual development plan for its news application Thy News. To form this strategy, the team monitors the research on digital news and studies global trends in their consumption.



Those who want to understand how the preferences and habits of the news audience around the world change, just need to follow the annual publication of research results Digital News Report, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University.

For example, the 2020 report had already indicated that the "podcast" format would be increasingly developed in order to improve audience engagement. Already it is observed that this format, which surprised many experts, when it seemed that its popularity went away, they became an exceptional niche product and a new peak of demand emerged. Trend Innovations Holding Inc. is now working on adding this feature to its news aggregator Thy News and wrote about it in detail in a press release dated August 17, 2022.

After reviewing the digital news report for 2022, the team would particularly like to highlight and comment on the following materials:

"Smartphone has become the dominant way in which most people first access news in the morning"

"Podcast growth seems to have resumed, with 34% consuming one or more podcasts last month"

"YouTube benefits from the popularity of video and hybrid podcasts"

Thy News is a competitive application in the digital news market. The functionality that it implements is focused on providing current content and a user-friendly interface.

News aggregator Thy News offers to choose the sources of interest and does not limit preinstalled sites with no choice. For ease of reading, you can select a design from the 5 represented options, as well as save the news for deferred read or offline mode. By synchronizing a user's location, the app's TOP YouTube section will provide an up-to-date selection of videos.



The application develops according to the development trends for the online audience, by encouraging them to read quality content from authoritative publications and discover new sources of information.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. TREN is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

