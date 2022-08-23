nextSource Names Sam Rogers SVP of Workforce Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource today announced the appointment of Sam Rogers as Senior Vice President of Workforce Solutions. In this role, he will lead the Company's sales and business development activities, promoting sales growth for the organization as well as targeting specific market segments and geographic locations to expand our business.



Sam Rogers is an innovative sales executive leveraging more than 20 years of global experience leading companies of all sizes, from start-ups to the world's largest broadcast companies, to exceed sales, operational, and financial objectives. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President — National Sales & Corporate Partnerships at Audacy, where he developed a first-of-its-kind national audio platform.

"Today's market dynamics are redefining how, where, and with whom work gets done. At nextSource, we serve as a creative force in helping companies build new models for connecting with talent in this dynamic environment," commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. "This requires vision-driven, people-centric leaders with compelling influence, powerful charisma, and unwavering commitment to excellence. We see those traits in Sam and are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

"When I decided to transition to the next ‘intentional chapter' of my career, I knew what I wanted—something different. A smaller, more nimble organization where the culture fostered debate and creativity. One where like thinkers weren't the norm. One where everyone in the organization is focused on common goals—internal politics and hidden agendas need not apply. A place where I could leverage my ability to sell innovative solutions to organizations who greatly benefit from those solutions. I found what I was looking for at nextSource," commented Mr. Rogers.

For more information, contact marketing@nextsource.com or visit our website.

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.