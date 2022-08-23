Dymax Will Exhibit at The Battery Show 2022

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at The Battery Show, booth 1626, Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, September 13-15th. A range of next-generation light-curable material solutions for automotive electronics, battery management system (BMS) coatings, structural battery bonding, FIP/CIP sealing, and EV charging stations will be highlighted.



Dymax light-curable conformal coatings, encapsulants, structural adhesives, and form-in-place sealants will be of particular interest to engineers and manufacturers involved in the design of electric vehicles and advanced electronics. These products improve and extend the life of electric vehicle batteries and increase their responsiveness and reliability, as well as protect critical electronic printed circuit boards from extreme environmental conditions. These LED and broad-spectrum light-curing solutions significantly improve throughput and are a more environmentally friendly solution over traditional products.

A battery clamshell casing featuring 9501-F adhesive for structural bonding and potting as well as printed circuit boards coated with dual-cure 9483 conformal coating for PCB and EV battery protection will be on display. Additional products to be highlighted include GA-140 moisture- and chemical-resistant FIP/CIP gasketing and sealing resin and 9014 encapsulant for wire bonding applications. Technical experts will be on hand to discuss customers' applications in detail.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

