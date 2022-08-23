HERR'S WINNING 'FLAVORED BY PHILLY' CHIP FLAVOR ANNOUNCED

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over, Philadelphia! After months of taste testing and voting in Herr's #FlavoredbyPhilly contest, the winning flavor has been determined. Pennsylvania-based Herr Foods Inc., known for creating innovative snack flavors, launched Flavored by Philly — a line of limited-time chip flavors that only Philadelphia locals could claim as their own — and asked the City of Brotherly Love to vote on their favorite iconic Philly flavor.

The three flavor finalists, submitted by fans, were announced in June and included Wiz Wit, Long Hots & Sharp Provolone, and (215) Special Sauce. More than 11,000 snack lovers voted to determine their favorite Philadelphia flavor — and the winning Herr's Flavored by Philly chip flavor is Long Hots & Sharp Provolone, submitted by Ryan R. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While there is a clear winner, all three flavors were enjoyed by Philadelphians, as they each sold very well during the campaign.

"No one knows Philly quite like Philly, so we were excited to introduce these innovative chip flavors made by the people, for the people," said Ed Herr, Herr's chairman and CEO. "The enthusiasm we saw from the City of Brotherly Love over all three chip finalists was outstanding. Although all flavors were worthy of being a winner, there could only be one, with Long Hots & Sharp Provolone taking the majority of the votes."

Ryan explained the inspiration for his Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavor entry as follows: When people think of Philly, they think of hoagies. No hoagie in Philly, especially our beloved roast pork, is complete without sharp provolone and Italian long hots on top. It is a staple in the South Philly community and Italian markets throughout the city. Visitors would be wise to follow along. The Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavored chip delivers a bold roasted pepper flavor combined with notes of provolone cheese in the background, and a mild heat that builds with each chip. The flavors complement each other perfectly — which is one thing everyone in Philly can agree on.

As the winning flavor finalist, Ryan R. wins $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's product, and a $10,000 donation to a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization of his choice. The two flavor finalist runner-ups also receive $1,000 each and a year's supply of Herr's product.

Philabundance, Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization, was chosen by Ryan R. as the nonprofit to receive the $10,000 donation from Herr's. Ryan R. joined Jim E. Herr, Herr's senior vice president of marketing and research & development, to award the check to Philabundance's CEO Loree Jones. Philabundance serves 90,000 low-income individuals each week who are at risk of hunger, 30% of whom are children and 16% seniors. There are 750,000 individuals in the Delaware Valley who face hunger every day.

"Charitable giving has been an important focus of Herr's for over 76 years. We are pleased to provide this donation to Philabundance to support their mission of driving hunger from our communities today and ending hunger forever," said Herr.

"As Philabundance continues to feed and nourish the communities we serve, every dollar helps us to meet the growing need," said Jones. "We believe that no one should go hungry, so we work hard to provide the people we serve with the right food, in the right way, and at the right time. We are so grateful for this donation that will help us in our mission to drive hunger from our communities today, as we work to end hunger for good."

