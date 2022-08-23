RevSure.AI Raises $3.5 Million led by Innovation Endeavors to Transform B2B Sales Pipeline Readiness Across Marketing and Sales Teams

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevSure, the AI-fueled Sales Pipeline Readiness company that provides unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments, today announced it has raised a $3.5M in seed funding and launched out of stealth. Innovation Endeavors led the investment with key Angel investments from Katrin Ribant , Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana .



RevSure is building a first-of-its-kind Sales Pipeline Readiness solution - one that connects the marketing and sales funnels - to help B2B SaaS companies improve their pipeline readiness by gaining unprecedented visibility into the sales pipeline from end-to-end.

A recent Gartner research report shares that 72% of Chief Sales Officers marked improving pipeline creation as their top priority. Yet most companies are missing their pipeline goals. According to a recent August 2022 Pavilion Pulse Survey, 57% of respondents mentioned that their sales-driven pipeline was lower than the target, while 59% of respondents mentioned that their marketing-driven pipeline was lower than the target. And part of the problem is that there is a misalignment between sales and marketing processes that costs B2B companies 10%+ of revenue per year.

"B2B companies are struggling with driving predictable revenue growth that requires a combination of pipeline generation and pipeline conversion. While there are revenue intelligence tools for pipeline conversion and sales forecasting, intelligence for pipeline generation has been an afterthought. This impacts all revenue teams - Marketing, SDRs, and Sales that drive the pipeline generation journey. An unpredictable pipeline leads to unpredictable revenue generation. We want to address this gap that urgently requires a solution - especially in a slowing market," said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO of RevSure. "Sales Pipeline Readiness is the missing link in driving predictable & profitable revenue growth and Pipeline health needs to be on every revenue leaders', CEO's, and Board's agenda."

RevSure's solution is designed to unlock the full pipeline potential of companies' leads with intelligence that helps marketing, SDR and sales leaders prioritize leads and uncover predictive insights on open leads most likely to convert to opportunities and open opportunities more likely to close. Additionally, the solution helps marketing and sales leaders streamline and optimize pipeline generation by automating manual reporting tasks, unlocking unprecedented predictive insights into their pipeline health, and guiding them in converting more leads into qualified opportunities. Additional benefits include improving sales and marketing alignment, reducing time spent scrubbing the pipeline, reducing time on manual analysis and data gathering, hitting pipeline numbers and coverage, and most importantly, improving leads to opportunity conversions.

"While the entire sales tech stack and revenue intelligence ecosystem has continued to evolve over the last decade, it is still in great need of integration and insights necessary for today's sales, marketing and revenue teams to be successful," said Harpinder "Harpi" Singh, Partner at Innovation Endeavors. "We are thrilled to be leading the seed round of RevSure as it launches out of stealth to help solve one of the stickiest revenue problems yet to be addressed - sales pipeline generation intelligence.

"A nightmare scenario is scrubbing sales pipelines at the start of the quarter, then discovering two days later the pipeline has taken a 40% haircut and there's not enough coverage," said Barry Sowerwine, former SVP Sales of Tableau Software. "With increasing economic uncertainty confidence in the sales pipeline has never mattered more. With RevSure, sales teams will always know the reality of their pipelines and that will become a source of comfort and not of concern. RevSure provides the insights to go from pipe dream to a confident and predictable pipeline."

RevSure Founder and CEO, Deepinder Singh Dhingra, also founded tech startup Samya.ai which tech unicorn Fractal Analytics acquired. He has assembled a talented, founding team at RevSure that brings experience from Postman, LinkedIn, Gainsight, ZeoTap, Salesforce, Zeta Global and other notable tech industry brands.

RevSure's Sales Pipeline Readiness solution will be launched and become available in September 2022. Demos of the product will be available at SaaStr in San Mateo, CA from September 13th - 15th, 2022.

About RevSure

RevSure is the AI-fueled sales pipeline readiness company that provides companies with unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments. The US-India cross-border venture-backed company is committed to reducing the uncertainty around revenue funnel conversations for B2B companies and helping them boost qualified opportunities in their pipeline. Unlike existing revenue intelligence solutions where pipeline generation is an afterthought, RevSure provides a trusted, first-of-its-kind solution that gives B2B companies predictive insights into their pipeline generation activities and what it takes to hit their numbers. Founded in 2021, RevSure's investors include Innovation Endeavors, and angel investors including Katrin Ribant , Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana . For more information about RevSure visit www.revsure.ai .

