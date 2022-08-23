CAI Neurodiverse Solutions and Marshall University Expand Neurodiversity Training and Employment

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global technology services firm, and Marshall University's West Virginia Autism Training Center (WV ATC), a statewide technical assistance and direct service agency providing specialized training and support to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), today announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU details an agreement for CAI's end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, to provide work experience and employment opportunities to Marshall neurodivergent graduates, and for WV ATC to strengthen neurodiversity training for CAI employees.



Each year, over 111,000 individuals with ASD turn 18 years old and prepare for the workforce1, yet unemployment rates for neurodivergent adults reach as high as 30-40%2. These individuals possess skills in data analyzing, problem solving and pattern recognition, but according to Autism Society, while universities are mandated to provide transition programs to students with ASD, not all schools are equipped with adequate resources to help students adapt to the workforce3.

A partnership between CAI Neurodiverse Solutions and WV ATC will allow both organizations to conduct empirical research informing business leaders how to best support employees with ASD; provide students more real-work experience prior to entering college; and develop graduates' skillsets necessary for successful employment. By supporting neurodivergent individuals at various levels of their education and career, the alliance will establish a pipeline of career-ready candidates.

"We are passionate about helping the neurodiverse community find meaningful careers," said Anthony Pacilio, vice president of Neurodiverse Solutions at CAI. "Partnering with one of the longest standing autism service providers in higher education means that we will bring more brilliantly talented individuals into the workforce. We are excited about the impact we will make with the West Virginia Autism Training Center."

"The WV ATC exists to support individuals diagnosed with autism as they pursue a life of quality," said Dr. Marc Ellison, executive director at West Virginia Autism Training Center. "A successful transition into adulthood, and especially into employment, is key to achieving that outcome. Neurodivergent people are traditionally underemployed or unemployed, but over the last decade, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions has been the leader in neurodiversity employment. Partnering with them helps us more fully meet our center's mission."

To learn more about CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, please visit www.cai.io/neurodiverse-solutions

To learn more about WV ATC, please visit www.marshall.edu/atc

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 7,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About the West Virginia Autism Training Center

The West Virginia Autism Training Center (WV ATC) is a statewide technical assistance and direct service agency providing specialized training and support to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, their families, educators, and other professionals and community members throughout the state of West Virginia. The center's mission is to provide support to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder as they pursue a life of quality.

