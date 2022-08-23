Automox Welcomes CEO Tim Lucas as the Company Sets New Growth Records

Boulder, Colo, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox®, the leading cloud-native IT operations platform provider, today announced the appointment of Tim Lucas as its new CEO. Lucas joined the company in June to optimize operations and prepare for its next-stage of growth and scale — making it easy for thousands of leading organizations around the world to manage, update, configure, maintain and optimize their servers, desktop and laptop endpoints, and cloud workloads.

With more than 25 years experience leading technology companies through similar periods of innovation and transformation, Lucas' expertise includes software and business intelligence, and organizational growth and innovation. Most recently, Lucas was Group Vice President at SolarWinds, where he took the SaaS portfolio through a period of rapid growth and profitability and completed multiple cloud-based acquisitions, including Pingdom, Papertrail, Loggly, and Vivid Cortex. Lucas also held positions as President and CEO of Surgient, the private cloud software company that was acquired by Quest Software.

"Tim's strong track record of excellence and execution in the SaaS technology industry and extensive experience across operations and finance leadership gives us what we need for this next chapter at Automox," said Dmitri Alperovitch, Chair of the Automox Board of Directors. "We look forward to supporting Tim in continuing to execute on the vision of deploying the Automox ITOps platform on every endpoint in the world!"

Alperovitch also commented, "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Jay Prassl for his significant contributions to Automox, both as a key founding member of the company, CEO, and member of the Board over the past six years to build Automox into the strong and dynamic market leader in IT operations services and solutions."

The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking quarter ended in July including the company's expansion into the European and Australian markets and a record number of new customers added. "Automox's Q2 results show the company is leading the cloud-native transformation of IT operations and cybersecurity. Thousands of modern ITOps teams trust our platform to easily automate patching, configuration and management of their Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints, without on-prem technology or VPN hassles. I'm excited to build on our record Q2 momentum to realize our full potential as the leader in modern IT operations. Our success in my first quarter here is just the beginning," said Lucas.

