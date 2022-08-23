Icario Names Bryan Perler Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry's largest health action company, today announced it has named Bryan Perler Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Steve Wigginton. Perler most recently held the same positions at Sapphire Digital, the medical cost transparency subsidiary of Zelis, a healthcare payments technology company. In his new role, Perler will lead Icario's accounting and finance, human resources/talent, legal, compliance and regulatory teams.



"We are excited to welcome Bryan to Icario at a time when connecting people to health has never been more important," Wigginton said. "Bryan brings a set of skills and experiences that will help us further scale the company, along with a mission-driven orientation that makes him a great fit for our team and culture."

"I'm thrilled to join an organization with a strong mission and a seasoned group of healthcare executives," Perler said. "Icario sits in a sweet spot within the healthcare ecosystem serving the rapidly growing Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid marketplaces with technology-enabled solutions, and I'm looking forward to bringing my experience as an operating CFO to the table to help the company grow and scale to the next level."

Before Icario, Perler was the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Sapphire Digital and led the company to its successful sale to Zelis in October 2021. During his nine years at Sapphire Digital, Perler oversaw multiple functions, including accounting and finance, human resources, legal and compliance, desktop technology, data engineering, business intelligence and cost analytics. Before Sapphire Digital, Perler was CFO and Head of Strategy at Benchmark Solutions, where he oversaw all strategic, financial and legal activities for the company. Before Benchmark Solutions, Perler spent eight years at fintech leader Tradeweb Markets in a variety of escalating accounting, finance and business development roles. Perler began his career as a senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

