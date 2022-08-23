Rising Cat Ownership and Awareness Regarding Hygiene to Support Cat Litter Box Market Growth, States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cat litter box market is estimated at US$ 1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the assessment period of 2022-2032.



The world is witnessing a rise in cat ownership, especially as escalating in the adoption of cats by working professionals. Also, the youth is inclined towards adopting cats, which is fuelling the demand for cat litter boxes that make it convenient for cat litter to be disposed.

Rising modernisation and automation in cat litter boxes, such as the launch of self-cleaning litter boxes, are expected to support market demand. As cats are weather- and environment-sensitive, they are compelled to stay indoors during some weather conditions, which leads to a substantial jump in the sales of cat litter boxes during such seasons.

Read 170-page market research report, "Cat Litter Box Market Analysis By Structure Type (Open, Covered, Self-cleaning, Sifting, Top-entry, Corner, High-sided, Designer & Robotic/Automated Cat Litter Boxes & Disposable Pans) By Filler (Scoopable & Clay Cat Litter Boxes) By Buyer Type, Sales Channel & Region – Insights 2022 to 2032", published by Fact.MR Research.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cat litter box market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2032.

Sales of cat litter boxes increased at 3.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Residential buyers hold a major market share of 52.3%.

Under filler type, clay cat litter boxes hold 58.8% share in the overall market.

The North American region is the market leader with 32.5% market share in 2021.

Demand for cat litter boxes is projected to rise at CAGRs of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively, in North America and Europe.

Market Development

The cat litter box market is characterized by the presence of a few established players and only a few players entering the market. Companies are focusing on launching designer and robotic/automatic cat litter boxes. However, the cost of these boxes is becoming a hurdle in their adoption.

As the pandemic reduced the disposable income of consumers, they are likely to opt for affordable cat litter boxes, which, in turn, becomes a challenge for manufacturers to build on. Thus, the market is likely to see enhanced investments in R&D over the coming years to make automatic cat litter boxes more affordable.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from cat litter box manufacturers across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through cat litter box manufacturers during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Cat Litter Boxes Market

The Covid-19 pandemic will increase health and hygiene concerns among cat owners; consumers are likely to prioritize purchase of litter boxes that address these concerns. The impact of this will be felt on the cat litter boxes market as well as cat litter in general.

The economic ramifications of the crisis will also result in a decrease in disposable incomes of consumers and they will thus look to optimise their investments in litter boxes in terms of hygiene requirements and affordability.

The self-cleaning cat litter boxes market is likely to benefit from this scenario as consumers will look to reduce their handling of cat litter as much as possible. The challenge for manufacturers will thus be to increase the affordability of cat litter boxes.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent cat litter box manufacturers are Petnovations Inc., Modkat, AutoPets, Spectrum Brands Inc., Omega Paw, Kitty Poo Club, Pretty Litter, Skoon, Kitty's Wonder Box, Cats Desire, and Cosmic Pet.

Manufacturers of cat litter boxes are launching products that are in line with market trends. For instance, they are launching advanced cat litter boxes to reduce human effort in cleaning cat litter. This has driven the market for automatic cat litter boxes.

Furthermore, key market players are investing in research and development to gain expertise in product innovation and maintain their dominance in the overall market.

AutoPets in 2019 announced a significant investment of nearly US$ 31 million to accelerate its growth and provide liquidity to the business. The company is also looking to expand its manufacturing and shipping facility. It is also looking for partnering with other companies to support product innovation.

Spectrum Brands Inc . 2020 announced the expansion of its footprint in the home disinfectant category. This is targeted to eliminate cat and dog mess to disinfect soiled household surfaces. This new line of EPA-registered home disinfectants kills 99% of feline and canine viruses.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of cat litter boxes positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Cat Litter Box Industry Research

By Structure Type : Open Cat Litter Boxes Covered Cat Litter Boxes Disposable Cat Litter Pans Self-cleaning Cat Litter Boxes Sifting Cat Litter Boxes Top-entry Cat Litter Boxes Corner Cat Litter Boxes High-sided Cat Litter Boxes Designer Cat Litter Boxes Robotic/Automated Cat Litter Boxes

By Filler Type : Scoopable Cat Litter Boxes Clay Cat Litter Boxes Clumping Cat Litter Non-clumping Cat Litter

By Buyer Type : Residential Buyers Commercial Buyers Institutional Buyers

By Sales Channel : Offline Sales Channels Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Pet Care Stores Others Online Sales Channels Company/Brand Websites e-Commerce Websites

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cat litter box market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on structure type (open cat litter boxes, covered cat litter boxes, disposable cat litter pans, self-cleaning cat litter boxes, sifting cat litter boxes, top-entry cat litter boxes, corner cat litter boxes, high-sided cat litter boxes, designer cat litter boxes, robotic/automated cat litter boxes), filler type (scoopable cat litter, clay cat litter (clumping cat litter, non-clumping cat litter)), buyer type (residential buyers, commercial buyers, institutional buyers), and sales channel (offline sales channels (supermarkets & hypermarkets, pet care stores, others) and online sales channels (company/brand websites, e-Commerce websites), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

