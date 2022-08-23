The Emerging Workforce Overwhelmingly Prefers Google Cloud Productivity and Collaboration Tools Over Alternatives

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, today announced the findings of its survey, Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365: Tomorrow's Workforce Weighs In , offering critical insights for businesses seeking to recruit recent college graduates. The survey found that the next generation workforce overwhelmingly prefers Google Cloud's productivity and collaboration tools compared to alternative solutions.



The survey, conducted by College Pulse , an independent third-party research firm, polled 750 students at 52 colleges around the United States. Survey findings uncovered that businesses using Google Workspace would have an advantage in attracting and onboarding recent graduates who are proficient with and prefer these tools.

A survey of recent college graduates found:

86% prefer Google Docs for collaborating with a team to draft a document or write a paper, while only 14% chose Microsoft Word

75% prefer Google Slides for collaborating with a team to develop a presentation, while only 25% chose Microsoft PowerPoint

62% prefer Google Sheets for collaborating with a team on charts and data, while only 38% chose Microsoft Excel

75% chose Google Workspace, while only 22% selected Microsoft 365, with 3% stating they had no preference when asked which overall suite of productivity tools they felt offers a more advanced, seamless way for teams to work together

"Whether it's writing papers, analyzing data, or presenting in front of an audience, today's graduating students prefer Google productivity and collaboration tools, hands down," said Michael Ames, Managing Director, Vertical Markets at SADA. "We commissioned a third-party vendor, College Pulse, to investigate the attitudes and preferences of recent graduates who are just entering the workforce, and the numbers speak for themselves."

These results come as Google Workspace is aggressively rolling out new features for Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Gmail, and Chat that make for seamless collaboration and enhanced productivity. Businesses who go Google with SADA are at a clear advantage when seeking to recruit tomorrow's leaders across industries, including Healthcare, Business, Computer Science, and more.

As a Google Cloud Partner of the Year five-years running, SADA offers a wide range of services including enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services and change management. With five Google Cloud Specializations, SADA has demonstrated expertise across the entire Google Cloud portfolio of products, delivering on customer success for some of the largest enterprise brands and public sector clients, including Colgate-Palmolive, Digital Turbine, Cambridge Health Alliance, Papa John's, Madhive, Neustar, Sony Pictures Imageworks, the State of Arizona, and WeWork.

To read the full survey results, click here .

Resources

Learn more about SADA's services

Follow SADA on LinkedIn and Twitter

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year - North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies 15 times, and Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.