Rayont Inc- RAYT- Announces Acquisition of The SkinDNA Company to become a global leader in personalized wellness.

Palo Alto, California, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. ("Rayont" or the "Company") RAYT, an international integrative healthcare and wellness company, today completed the acquisition of The Skin DNA Company, (SkinDNA®), a pioneering brand behind the multi-award-winning skin DNA testing technology SkinDNA® since its conception in 2008.



Under the agreement Rayont Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Rayont Australia Pty Ltd, acquired 100% of the total outstanding shares and units of The SkinDNA Company Pty Ltd, in exchange for AUD 750K (approximately USD 500k). Rayont shall pay by issuing 1,524,044 of its shares to the shareholder of record of The Skin DNA Company Pty Ltd.

Marshini Moodley, President and CEO of Rayont Inc., said, "The acquisition of SkinDNA® is an important addition to Rayont personalized natural healthcare portfolio because it offers our growing community of complementary and alternative medicine customers an increasing network of naturopaths and practitioners a reliable technology to personalize products, services and treatments to patient's needs."

Stefan Mazy, Founder and CEO of SkinDNA®, said, "I am very happy & excited that SkinDNA® is now part of Rayont. I am proud of what we have achieved with SkinDNA® technology and platform so far and the acquisition of SkinDNA® establishes an environment for scalability of SkinDNA® as global brand."

"SkinDNA presents consumers with the most accurate information based on what your DNA tells us. Instead of waiting for the visible signs of aging to appear, SkinDNA provides insights into the future of skin of our consumers backed by genome-wide association studies. The goal is not to halt the aging process but rather to use data that can enable consumers to slow and even prevent skin aging symptoms. And while, of course, lifestyle plays a role in all of this, the SkinDNA® technology uncovers something which isn't possible to detect simply by looking at users` skin" added Stefan Mazy, founder of SkinDNA®.

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself with a strategic shift toward personalized health solutions.

Rayont's mission is to become a leader in integrative health and wellness by continuing to build a portfolio of businesses concentrating on natural and alternative medicine products and services, and personalized healthcare for patients starting at the very foundation of all individuals – DNA.

By incorporating the manufacturing and distribution of its portfolio of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain, the company is providing positive results to improve the patient's health and quality of life.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

About The SkinDNA Company

An elixir for ageless skin is a cure most seek, yet despite our endless quest that leaves us with cupboards full of skincare products, fine line and wrinkles continue to plague us.

As the pioneering brand behind the multi-award-winning skin DNA testing technology, SkinDNA® has been at the forefront of the industry since its conception in 2008. Using proprietary algorithms and world-class technologies, SkinDNA® technology powers more than 70% of all skin genetic tests globally and is used by some of the world's beauty brands, including Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer's KNOW Beauty, Rationale and O Cosmedics.

Along with SkinDNA®, the company created BIOMIMIC™ Skincare. BIOMIMIC™ utilises the fundamentals of Biomimicry science (bio, meaning life, and mimicry meaning copy) to mimic the nutrients found in youthful, glowing skin and has been formulated using the insights of over 400,000 DNA profiles to identify the most effective plant-based ingredient combinations to combat the signs of aging.

For further information, please visit www.skindna.com.au and www.biomimicskincare.com

