Health Monitor Network® Appoints Key Sales Leader as Part of the Company's Continued Growth Strategy

Montvale, NJ, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network®, a nationally recognized targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Thwaite as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Industry Sales. Mr. Thwaite will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and the strategic expansion of existing client accounts.

Mr. Thwaite joins Health Monitor with an accomplished history of building brands in the pharmaceutical industry and bringing over 20 years of extensive sales, marketing, and healthcare experience to the company during a period of rapid growth, making him a key new hire on the company's expanding sales force. Most recently, he held the position of Sr. Director of Client Development for Relevate Health, where he developed and leveraged new relationships with key pharmaceutical and biotech brands and strategically partnered with existing clients to solve business challenges and successfully increase revenue streams. Prior to Relevate, he drove the success of key accounts in his roles at Healthgrades, PulsePoint and Everyday Health, and achieved significant sales accolades at Sunovion, Abbott Laboratories and Odyssey Pharmaceuticals earlier in his career.

"I am thrilled that Michael has joined the Health Monitor Network Sales Leadership Team," said EVP, Chief Growth Officer, Keith Sedlak. "Michael's expertise in healthcare and his pharma roots run deep. He has helped clients execute HCP marketing solutions that have led to better health outcomes and driven growth for brands. I am looking forward to his contributions to our continued growth."

The appointment of Mr. Thwaite is another key industry sales leadership addition for Health Monitor in response to the continued demand for the company's customized digital and print targeted healthcare marketing solutions and latest digitally innovative marketing solutions by agencies and brands in the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry.

About Health Monitor Network®

