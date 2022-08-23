Arcimoto Appoints Chris Dawson and Dan Creed to the Board of Directors

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® FUV, makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, today announced that Chris Dawson and Dan Creed have been named to the Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to announce and welcome Chris Dawson and Dan Creed to the Arcimoto Board of Directors," said Jesse Fittipaldi, Arcimoto Interim CEO. "Mr. Dawson's EV and engineering knowledge, and Mr. Creed's extensive sales and marketing skills will help Arcimoto navigate toward scale production and profitability."

Mr. Dawson currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Nikola Tesla Co, an engineering services company with projects that include electrification, EV charging, hydrogen powertrain development, hydrogen power systems, and fuel cell development. He is the Chief Technical Officer for both HNO international as well as Tesla Aerial Robotics, and also serves as Chief Engineer on various projects for the Department of Defense. From 2019-2021, Mr. Dawson served as Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering for Atlis Motor Vehicles. Prior to that, Mr. Dawson served as Senior Manufacturing Equipment Engineer and Maintenance Manager for Tesla, leading manufacturing sustaining engineering teams on the Model S/X line and the Model 3 line. He is a former U.S. Navy submarine nuclear chemist and helicopter flight Instructor. He holds an M.B.A. from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Technologies and Helicopter Flight Instruction from Excelsior University.

"Arcimoto's family of rightsized vehicles are unique in the automotive industry, combining a small footprint, an affordable price tag, and an exhilarating driving experience in one package," said Mr. Dawson. "I'm thrilled to join the Board at this stage in the Company's history as we refine our manufacturing processes and scale production to bring these incredible EVs to the world."

Mr. Creed is the founder of Creed Partners Corp. and advises private equity ventures in retail automotive opportunities. From 2018 to 2019, Mr. Creed served as the Vice President of North American Sales Operations at Cadillac. From 2006 to 2016, he worked at BMW as the Vice President of the Eastern Region, Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Aftersales, and Vice President of the Southern Region, helping to launch BMW's "Born Electric" campaign and the acclaimed i3, BMW's first electric vehicle. Mr. Creed holds a Bachelor of Social Science from University of Ottawa.

"When I think of Arcimoto, I see a unique opportunity in the history of the automotive industry as we shift to a sustainable transportation system," said Mr. Creed. "Vehicles today are simply too big and too expensive, and as a Director, I'm thrilled to help Arcimoto tell the story of why rightsized vehicles are so important, not only today, but in the driverless future. As was my experience, all it takes is one ride in the FUV and you'll understand."

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

