BigPanda Ranks in Top 3 of California's IT Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today announced it placed No. 1082 on the annual Inc. 5000 list for 2022 , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. BigPanda showed three-year revenue growth of just over 600%, a significant number that propelled the company to the top 25% of the U.S.'s fastest-growing private companies.



"Businesses continue to invest in always-on digital services, placing more pressure than ever before on IT Operations, NOC, DevOps and SRE teams," said Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder of BigPanda. "IT organizations are turning to AI and automation to scale operations, help prevent outages and improve incident workflows across their digital infrastructure. These factors are creating tremendous demand for BigPanda's AIOps platform, and we are grateful for the Inc. 5000 recognition of our growth."

BigPanda shares this honor with some of the most successful companies on the planet, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, all of which have previously made the list. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%.

Inclusion on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list expands on what has already been a banner year for BigPanda. The company recently announced new investments from existing customers UBS and Wells Fargo; it was also named to the Inc. Best Places to Work list, won AI Breakthrough and Gold Globee awards and took home a CODiE Award in the Best IT Management Solution category. The BigPanda platform helps ITOps teams do more with less, while also freeing up resources so team members can focus on more valuable and rewarding work. Its ability to help organizations streamline operations have kept interest in the product high, even in the face of a looming recession. All of this momentum propelled BigPanda to be in the top 60 vendors among IT Services companies on this list.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

