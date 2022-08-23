STEMTECH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORASTEM TRADEMARK REGISTRATION IN MEXICO AND INTRODUCES NEW TRAVEL SIZE

MIRAMAR, FL, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") STEK, an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced that OraStem®, Stemtech's all-natural toothpaste, has been trademarked registered in Mexico.



"Stemtech continues to register and protect our intellectual property and our great products for the benefit of our Independent Business Partners and customers" said John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech Corporation. OraStem is "the world's most advanced ALL-NATURAL toothpaste which brightens your smile and addresses your oral health in innovative and multidimensional ways. Unlike the majority of toothpastes, OraStem protects, strengthens, rejuvenates, restores, and supports your teeth and gum function from the cellular level. In addition, it provides anti-oxidative and anti-microbial protection, supports your tooth strength with essential minerals, helps to gently remove stains, brightens your teeth in a natural and non-abrasive way, and freshens breath". OraStem also has anti-microbial properties which fight the introduction of germs through the mouth into our bodies. This helps the immune system work to function naturally in promoting wellness.

OraStem is composed of fourteen natural, non-GMO, and organic ingredients: powerful antioxidants, botanicals, herbal extracts, CoQ10, vitamins, and natural flavors. Their efficacy and safety for oral health have been supported by dozens of studies published in peer-reviewed journals. Stemtech will also be introducing a new sample / travel size of OraStem soon.

Stemtech's Managing Director of Latin Markets, Alejandro Carrillo, says "we continue to enjoy Stemtech Corporations focus and oversight regarding protection of all of our products in not only our Latin American markets, but around the globe. This trademark registration is recognized by our Field in Mexico as important and is proud that the company works to protect our products."

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and international markets. Its patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from the bone marrow. Also offered is the OraStem and D-Fuze, an Electro Magnetic Field blocker. Its nutraceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplemental Health and Education Act (DSHEA). Stemtech has a history of innovation and was the first to market in the category of stem cell nutrition and was recognized four separate times by Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Stemtech's primary marketing and distribution channel is through a direct sales structure, which offers supplemental and residual income-earning potential to IBPs.

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company's patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its nutraceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

www.Stemtech.com

Investor Relations:

Frank J. Pena, 908 675-0581

fpena@stemtech.com