Treez Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies By Inc. 5000

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez, the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The renowned Inc. 5000 honorees represent a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—privately-held businesses.
"We're honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said John Yang, CEO of Treez. "This is a testament to the cannabis industry's rapid growth and further recognizes the industry's unique opportunity to contribute to the U.S. economy in light of recent economic roadblocks. Treez is the backbone that enables dispensaries to operate efficiently and effectively, but without our retailers, we would not be here today. We want to thank our hardworking team and clients who have put their confidence and trust in us."
Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list reflects the three-year revenue growth rate of 331 percent that Treez has achieved. As one of the fastest growing companies in America, Treez's recent completion of a $51 million Series C funding round will continue to fuel the Company's rapid growth and enhance the functionalities of its platform.
Recognition from Inc. Magazine follows the recent announcement of the Company's entrance into the state of Massachusetts, underscoring Treez's ongoing market expansion strategy across the U.S. In the past year, the Company has launched in new customer markets including Oklahoma, Missouri and Colorado with plans to expand into four more states in 2022. Founded in 2016, the Company has become the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software and payment solutions powering the regulated cannabis industry and is committed to streamlining the best-of-breed solutions for retailers across Massachusetts and all markets they operate in. Treez's success with retailers and brands nationwide has resulted in nearly $4 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV).
"As one of only 91 software companies to make the list for the second year in a row, this honor reflects our hard work, aggressive growth rate, and expansion in new markets over the last year," said David Yan, Chief Financial Officer of Treez.
About Treez
Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through Treez's innovative technology and open API platform for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.
Solutions include point-of-sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative technology also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.
For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/
Media Contact
Oak PR
Drew Tybus
drew@oakpr.com
