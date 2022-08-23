Maximize Performance of Nd:YAG Lasers with New Dual-Band Laser Optics from Edmund Optics®

BARRINGTON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has just introduced new dual-band laser mirrors and windows for Nd:YAG lasers using visible guide beams. Because 1064nm Nd:YAG beams are invisible, 532nm or 635-670nm visible guide beams are often used to ensure that the laser is properly aligned. Anti-reflection coatings designed for these multiple wavelengths, high laser damage thresholds (LDTs), and 10-5 surface quality for reduced scatter make these dual-band optics ideal for Nd:YAG systems.

The TECHSPEC® Dual Band Laser Line Mirrors offer 99% reflectivity at both their infrared and visible wavelengths. Options are available for 532nm or 635-670nm guide beams. The TECHSPEC® Dual-Band Anti-Reflection (AR) Laser Windows feature <0.25% reflection at 532nm and <0.1% reflection at 1064nm, significantly increasing laser throughput. Both the mirrors and windows use high-precision fused silica substrates for excellent thermal stability and are ideal for both laboratory and industrial applications.

To learn more about laser optics manufactured by Edmund Optics, please visit www.edmundoptics.com/LO.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

