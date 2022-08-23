Limited Slip Differential Market Size to Hit USD 7.58 Billion by 2029 | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.3%

Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global limited slip differential market size is projected to hit USD 7.58 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 3.39 billion in 2021 and USD 3.58 billion in 2022. According to the analysis, limited slip differential (LSD) will be highly sought-after for efficient automotive performance and improved vehicle experience. Besides, the rising need to boost safety will expedite the penetration of LSDs. It is worth noting that the trend for high-performance vehicles, including commercial vehicles and vehicles for drag racing, will be pronounced in the ensuing period.

Dana Limited launched spicer Trac-Lok Limited Slip Differential (LSD) for medium-duty truck applications, states Fortune Business Insights in its report titled Limited Slip Differential Market Outlook 2022-2029.

Industry Development

July 2020: Dana Limited introduced its new genuine Spicer Trac-Lok limited slip differential for medium-duty truck applications. The new model autonomously delivers improved vehicle handling within a compact and lightweight design for enhanced traction, durability, and performance.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automobile-limited-slip-differential-market-103578





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 11.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 7.58 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.58 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 107 Segments covered By Type, By Application Type Growth Drivers Robust Demand for High-Performance Vehicles to Underpin Asia Pacific Market Penetration of Premium Vehicles and Luxury SUVs to Bolster Growth Potentials





Regional Insights

Robust Demand for High-Performance Vehicles to Underpin Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific market forecast will be strong in the wake of rising awareness and bullish demand for road safety across emerging economies. The Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 1.71 billion in 2021 and will grow with increasing penetration of high-performance vehicles and SUVs. Prominent automakers are expected to expand their footprint across China, India and Japan owing to the presence of leading companies across the region.

With the rising demand for luxury vehicles across the U.S. and Canada, industry participants expect North America limited slip differential market growth to witness an appreciable gain. Leading companies anticipate the U.S. to witness an increased demand for all-wheel drive system-equipped vehicles over the next few years. Furthermore, stringent regulations regarding driving safety will compel companies to infuse funds into technological advancements.

The Europe market share will gain traction on the back of prevalence of automotive safety norms and EURO-NCAP rating for cars. Industry players could invest in advanced LSDs across Germany, the U.K., Italy and France. With the need for comfort driving, automakers will potentially seek LSDs across luxury and premium vehicles.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automobile-limited-slip-differential-market-103578





Market Drivers-

Penetration of Premium Vehicles and Luxury SUVs to Bolster Growth Potentials

Bullish demand for high-performance vehicles is poised to underpin limited slip differential market share during the forecast period. Additionally, the trend for luxury SUVs will encourage LSD manufacturers to boost their product offerings. It is worth mentioning that electronic limited slip differential has become trendier to boost torque capacity and control. Leading manufacturers are likely to inject funds into R&D activities to augment cyber-security. Besides, automakers have also sought limited slip differential to reduce tire slippage and boost control. Leading companies are likely to inject funds into LSD to bolster road safety and boost vehicle control.

Increased maintenance needs, such as the cost of oil replacement, will mar the growth prospect during the forecast period.

Market Segmentations-

Based on type, the market is segmented into electronic LSD and mechanical LSD.

In terms of application type, the market is segregated into sedan & hatchback and SUV & pickup trucks.

On the geographical front, the market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automobile-limited-slip-differential-market-103578





COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Sales of Automotive to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the automotive industry across the globe. It has compelled various automakers to shut down their production processes. A decline in the sales and production of vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for Limited Slip Differentials amid this pandemic. Our extensively researched reports would help you choose the right strategy to come out of this grave situation.

Competitive Landscape-

Stakeholders Bolster Product Offerings to Tap Markets

Stakeholders are slated to invest in technological advancements, product rollouts, and mergers & acquisitions. Well-established players and new entrants are likely to inject funds into R&D activities to expand penetration across untapped areas.

Companies Profiled in the Limited Slip Differential Market Research Report:

Drexler Automotive GmbH (Germany)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

Eaton (Ireland)

BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Linamar Corporation (Canada)

Dana Limited (U.S.)

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.)

GKN Automotive (U.K.)

CUSCO Japan, Co, Ltd. (Japan)

RT Quaife Engineering Ltd (U.K.)





Quick Buy – Limited Slip Differential Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103578





Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 SWOT Analysis

4.3 Technological Developments

4.4 Distribution of Limited Slip Differential Market - In Value

4.6 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Limited Slip Differential Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Mechanical LSD

5.2.2 Electronic LSD

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type

5.3.1 SUV & Pickup Trucks

5.3.2 Sedan & Hatchback

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automobile-limited-slip-differential-market-103578





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245