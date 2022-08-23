NeoVolta Energy Storage Systems Eligible for 30% in Tax Credits Under the $369 Billion Climate Spending Package

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. NEOV – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, today announced that its products are eligible for 30% in tax credits under the $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The climate spending bill contains significant tax breaks for households that take steps toward energy efficiency. In particular, the Act extends the solar investment tax credit (ITC) to the installation of stand-alone energy storage. Previously, the ITC was only permitted for storage that included solar panels.



Under this provision, stand-alone energy storage costs incurred from the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2032 would qualify for a 30% tax credit.

"The climate spending package represents an unprecedented opportunity for home energy storage," said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta Inc. "There has never been a better time for homeowners to take advantage of the utility savings and energy resilience that come with storage. And when it comes to residential storage systems, NeoVolta delivers unmatched performance at an affordable price."

NeoVolta's advanced home solar batteries—the high-capacity, long-lasting NV14 and optional NV24 add-on—provide safe, reliable backup power during an outage, when homeowners need it most. And during normal everyday conditions, these systems offer the perfect solution for skyrocketing utility costs. In January 2022, the NeoVolta NV14 system was recognized as one of Solar Power World's Top Solar Storage Products for the third year in a row. And in April 2022, the NV14 was listed as one of the most affordable solar batteries in the U.S. in EnergySage's latest semiannual Solar Marketplace Intel Report.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage systems capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

