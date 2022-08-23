EverWind Secures Offtake from Key German Partner Uniper for Canada's First Green Hydrogen Hub in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels Company ("EverWind"), a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Nova Scotia, Canada, and Uniper Global Commodities ("Uniper"), a leading international energy company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for Uniper to purchase green ammonia from EverWind's initial production facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia (the "Facility" or "Point Tupper"). Under the MOU, EverWind and Uniper intend to negotiate a binding offtake agreement for 500,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia. Point Tupper is a multi-phase green hydrogen and ammonia production and export facility, which is in advanced stages of development and is expected to reach commercial operation in early 2025, the first in Atlantic Canada.

The signing of this MOU with Uniper in addition to the simultaneous signing of another offtake MOU today results in EverWind having commitments to put in place offtake for one million tonnes per annum of future green ammonia production at Point Tupper.

The MOU was announced this morning ahead of a scheduled green hydrogen/green ammonia exhibition today in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and other industry and political leaders will attend. At the event, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck are expected to sign a joint Declaration of Intent to establish a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance.

The Uniper partnership demonstrates EverWind's commitment to the Province of Nova Scotia: Premier Houston has expressed an intent to make Nova Scotia a leading hub for green hydrogen production and EverWind is committed to be the first to deliver on this ambition. The partnership also demonstrates EverWind's commitment to the global energy transition, and supports Uniper's ambitions to become a go-to partner for decarbonization solutions. The green ammonia provided to Uniper will facilitate decarbonization across Germany and other European countries while reducing Germany's dependence on fossil fuel based products from Russia.

"The transformation of our industry continues. Therefore, I am pleased that E.ON and Uniper each have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the supply of green ammonia from 2025 on with the Canadian company EverWind Fuels. This is an important step not only to strengthen our bilateral economic relations, but also for a future-oriented and sustainable energy supply," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Premier Tim Houston commented, "EverWind's project supports our Provincial goals of decarbonization and green energy leadership. The development of EverWind's Point Tupper site is incredibly encouraging as a regional green hydrogen hub for Eastern Canada, including new green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities. We are excited about the opportunities that green hydrogen and green ammonia projects provide for the Province, including new clean energy jobs, supporting Nova Scotia's carbon emissions reduction targets, and establishing Nova Scotia as a global leader in the production of green hydrogen for domestic and export markets."

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources underlined Canada's important role in the global energy transition, saying, "Canada has enormous potential as a reliable supplier of energy in a net-zero world. Our government is committed to working with our allies to ensure Canadian resources ensure clean energy security at home and around the world."

Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind commented: "Green hydrogen and ammonia will play key roles in the fight against climate change and the desire for improved energy security in Europe. Today's announcements will kickstart the transition of fossil fuel jobs in Nova Scotia to the new green economy. By working together with our partners in government, industry and Indigenous communities, we are sending a clear message to the world that we are in this together."

Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of Uniper commented, "One of Uniper's major goals is the effective decarbonization of other industries as well as its own, while still being able to provide security of supply. Especially, in these times Uniper is delighted to start the partnership with EverWind to accelerate the energy transition and diversify our supply. Uniper is building up a portfolio of H2 products on a global scale by originating, transporting and finally supplying customers mainly in Europe in the future. The EverWind project is a very promising opportunity to source green Ammonia based on excellent conditions and governmental relations to support the endeavor. We are excited to cooperate towards an offtake from EverWind in Nova Scotia."

About EverWind's Point Tupper Facility

EverWind's initial green hydrogen and ammonia facility is situated on an ideal site in Port Hawkesbury, benefiting from over $600 million of world-class infrastructure, including an existing ice-free deep-water port with two berths that are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world.

The Facility will produce green hydrogen and convert it into green ammonia using a mix of certified green power from the Nova Scotia grid and onshore wind power. Further phases of the facility will be powered by offshore wind, which enables the production of over ten million tonnes per annum of green ammonia and will be serviced by EverWind's existing marine infrastructure. To support the development of the Facility, EverWind has engaged a world-class group of partners including leading financial advisors, equipment suppliers, public and community engagement firms, and engineering firms.

Recognition of the Mi'kmaq & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi'kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi'kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About EverWind

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and associated transportation assets. EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. EverWind's executive team members have previously held CEO and C-Suite positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, utilities, terminals, and marine logistics companies. The team's prior investment experience totals more than $45 billion in capital projects spanning over 20 years.

About Uniper

Uniper is a leading international energy company, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper's roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe's leading gas companies. In addition, Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply.

The company is based in Düsseldorf and is one of Germany's largest energy supply companies. Together with its main shareholder Fortum, Uniper is also Europe's third-largest producer of zero-carbon energy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

