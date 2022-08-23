$108 Billion Worldwide Football Sportswear Industry to 2027 - Featuring Adidas, Asics and Nike Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Football Sportswear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global football sportswear market reached a value of US$ 77.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 108.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Football is a team sport that involves a lot of physical movements and is one of the most popular sports in the world. Football sportswear refers to specially designed sportswear products that offer enhanced physical movement and comfort to the players. They include a wide range of products, consisting of jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and shoes, that are utilized by athletes for training and playing purposes.

The most common fabrics that are used in manufacturing these sportswear products include polyester, calico, microfiber and spandex. Wearing the correct apparel is the key to ensuring that the players are protected from extreme weather conditions. Additionally, they aid in enhancing blood circulation and preventing injuries. These sportswear also offer sweat-wicking and breathability, thereby resulting in greater agility for an extended period.



Football Sportswear Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing involvement of individuals in fitness and sports activities. This can be attributed to the continually escalating popularity of football and the augmenting participation of young adults in football-related events. In line with this, the easy availability of the products via online and offline organized retail channels is providing an impetus to the market growth.

The adoption of these products as gym wear is also leading to a higher product uptake across the globe. Apart from this, the widespread preference for sports as a career option, along with the increasing number of female football athletes across the globe, is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors that are positively impacting the market include the increased consumer spending on sports and recreational activities, continual product innovations, the rising usage of fitness apps among the health-conscious individuals, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, Amer Sports Oyj (Anta Sports Products Limited), Asics, New Balance Inc., Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Vintage Football Shirts and Xtep International Holdings Limited.



