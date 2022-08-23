ACRETRADER ACQUIRES AGVALUATION

Fayetteville, Arkansas, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcreTrader, the technology company revolutionizing the land market, announced today that it has acquired AgValuation in its efforts to make buying and selling land common, transparent and easy. AgValuation is a web-based tool that provides clients with precise and timely valuations for low-risk transactions where an appraisal is not needed.
AgValuation was founded in 2018 by Curtis Bearden of AgValue Consulting, Jodi Pries and Richard Gilmore of AgVisory. Angel Evans of AgLife Marketing joined as a partner in 2019. The tool has been used by Farm Credit Associations, Community Banks and Private Equity Companies. Pries and Evans have been retained by AcreTrader to oversee the successful transition, bringing a wealth of knowledge and decades of experience to the company.
"We're excited to partner with AgValuation as we believe their impressive technology and skill sets help further our mission of bringing transparency to the land market throughout the United States," said Carter Malloy, founder and CEO of AcreTrader. "Angel and Jodi are an outstanding team and incredibly additive to our culture and what we're building. This acquisition brings expertise and advanced technology to AcreTrader, helping us to further establish a foothold in the land valuation market."
"It's extremely exciting to work with the AcreTrader team and watch them bring our vision to life while also expanding the use of the tool to landowners, brokers, investors and others interested in valuing land," said Jodi Pries, co-founder of AgValuation. "When we created the valuation tool, our vision was to make it the most comprehensive, accurate and useful valuation tool for agriculture. It was also crucial we partnered with a company that shared our same values and a similar mission to serve the needs of agriculture. We're thrilled to be working alongside the AcreTrader team."
With the acquisition of AgValuation, AcreTrader is working to improve the financial well-being of farmers, investors and partners through advanced technology, data and expertise.
About AcreTrader
AcreTrader empowers its customers to buy and sell land smarter through advanced technology, data, and expertise. Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has broadened access to buy, sell, and invest in land for thousands of investors, farmers, and landowners across the U.S.
Victoria Smith AcreTrader (479)202-8316 victoria.smith@acretrader.com
