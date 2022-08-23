Tactical Resources Project Activity Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. RARE USREF ("Tactical Resources" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements ("REEs") that drive the critical technologies of the future, is pleased to provide a summary of recent activities at its Peak Project in west Texas, and its Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, Canada.



Since listing, Tactical Resources has completed significant work programmes and development efforts across both the Peak and Lac Ducharme projects. To further support the planned activity outlined herein, the Company has augmented its treasury through the receipt of $1.38M from the exercise of outstanding warrants. These funds are allocated for additional field and metallurgy work, general corporate purposes, and strategic marketing to build awareness regarding the Company's efforts and potential opportunities.

Texas REE Peak Project

As part of the company's strategic plan to complete a NI 43-101 report on the Peak Project, Tactical Resources has completed field sample collection, and initial metallurgical testing is currently in-progress through its engagements with Kemetco Research Inc. and Turnstone Metallurgical Services. This initial phase of test work is aimed at assessing direct leach amenability, evaluating maximum extraction potential, and consists of the following scope:



Geometallurgical characterization, rare earth element assaying, and multi-element assaying



Bottle roll leach testing, and agitated tank leach testing



Pre-treatment, and water leach testing



Test matrix includes investigating the following parameters: Lixiviant type Lixiviant concentration Leach time Temperature



Results from this initial phase of metallurgical testing are expected to be complete in Q3-2022 and will be included in the 43-101 technical report currently being written for the Peak Project.

Tactical Resources is also actively developing an integrated project development work plan as a part its overarching commercialization strategy.

Tactical Resources initiated a mineralogical program at the University of Texas, Austin to obtain a better understanding of the mineralogy and chemistry that constitutes the Peak tailing's material to feed back into the metallurgy plan. Backscattered electron gigapan images and energy-dispersive X-ray spectra experiments were conducted on 4 samples with initial results that yielded common accessory minerals including cassiterite (SnO2), columbite (Fe2+Nb2O6), yttrofluorite (Ca0.7Y0.3F2.3), yttrocerite (CaF2+ (Y,Ce)F3), thorite ((Th,U)SiO4), and zircon (ZrSiO4).

In 2022, Tactical Resources commissioned Frank X. Spencer and Associates, a full-service Civil Engineering and Survey company to conduct two unmanned aerial vehicles, or drone surveys on the active tailings pile area at the Sierra Blanca Quarry. The first drone survey was intended to assess the volume of tailings in the active tailings pile of the Sierra Blanca Quarry. The second drone survey was intended to assess the monthly volume of tailings material being added to the active tailings pile.

The company recently signed an amended agreement with Sierra Blanca Quarry, LLC to strengthen the terms of the existing off take agreement and to allow Tactical Resources the exclusive option to acquire the entire project area. This amended agreement opens the pathway to the potential of a more significant investment in the Peak Project.

Quebec REE Lac Ducharme Project

Building on the Lac Ducharme N.I. 43-101 report, a prospecting program was conducted centered over the two previous REE pegmatite showings on the property. This field work was aided by scintillometers and a spectrometer that were utilized due to the radioactivity and the parallel between REE and thorium content. The locations with the highest radioactivity were prioritized as prime targets for the subsequent backpack drilling which was completed during the 2021 field season. Full details of this work program and the results obtained can be found in the report filed here with Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles of Quebec.

Additionally, a geophysical survey was performed on the Lac Ducharme Property in the summer of 2022 and consisted of a magnetometer and radiometric program over the two historic showings on the property. The purpose of this workplan is to gain a better spatial understanding of the structural geology, lithologic units and to have a more comprehensive understanding of the pegmatite size and orientation.

The information above is preliminary as the work programs are ongoing and as such represents a snapshot of work undertaken to-date with additional data and results forthcoming as soon as the various reports have been finalized.

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, notes, "I am pleased with the progress of our technical teams to-date, and I look forward to receiving the results of these work programs. We are on-track to accomplish our first-year work program goals. We have multiple efforts underway, and as results are compiled this information steers our decision-making as to where additional investments will be made to best manage our ongoing and future activities. So far, the overall data at both properties appears to be favourable and we anticipate moving ahead based on our original planning. We look forward to sharing results as they become available and in moving these projects forward towards an asset valuation with commensurate strategic actions for future development."

The Company also announces that it has engaged TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media ("LWM"), an arm's length parties to the Company, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for 30 days commencing on approximately August 29, 2022. In consideration for providing the services, the Company has agreed to pay to LWM US$100,000. Consideration offered to LWM does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with LWM.

The principal of LWM is David Pena LWM's business address is located at 10018 Spanish Isles Blvd Ste 5, Boca Raton, FL 33498, email is info@lifewatermedia.com, telephone number is 561-203-0779 and website is www.lifewatermedia.com.

About Tactical Resources Corp. RARE USREF

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas, the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

