Global Commercial Seeds Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial seeds market reached a value of US$ 63.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 98.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.52% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Commercial seeds are used to reduce soil erosion on cropland; improve the productivity of pasture and grazing lands; and protect, create and restore wetlands. They are widely utilized as animal feed to enhance the volume and quality of crops and hay production, grazing, and cover cropping. Besides this, they find application as a raw material in the production of biodiesel fuels. Presently, the escalating demand for biodiesel fuels due to increasing environmental concerns and stringent fuel emission standards implemented by governing agencies of numerous countries is offering lucrative market opportunities.



Commercial Seeds Market Trends:

The growing global population and consequently declining arable land are increasing food insecurity concerns worldwide. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for commercial seeds to maximize crop yield.

Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are supporting the adoption of sustainable farming practices through various incentives, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for organic, non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) commercial seeds.

Apart from this, several manufacturers are offering hybrid seeds that have great vigor, uniformity, and yield potential. Additionally, the emerging global energy demand, the escalating need for clean and renewable fuel sources, and the thriving automotive industry are some of the factors catalyzing the demand for biofuel.

This, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, several leading companies are investing in research and development (R&D) facilities to improve yield, performance, and disease and pest resistance of commercial seeds.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., DLF Seeds A/S, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Land O'Lakes Inc., Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Sakata Seed South Africa, Syngenta Group (ChemChina), Takii & Co. Ltd. and Vilmorin & Cie (Groupe Limagrain).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global commercial seeds market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial seeds market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the conventional seeds?

What is the breakup of the market based on the genetically modified seeds?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial seeds market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Commercial Seeds Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Conventional Seeds

6.1 Maize

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Soybean

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Vegetable

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cereals

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cotton

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Rice

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Canola

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Genetically Modified Seeds

7.1 Soybean

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Maize

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cotton

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Canola

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Bayer AG

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Corteva Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 DLF Seeds A/S

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 Land O'Lakes Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Sakata Seed South Africa

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Syngenta Group (ChemChina)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Takii & Co. Ltd.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Vilmorin & Cie (Groupe Limagrain)

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exaflq

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900